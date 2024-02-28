Humane Announces Strategic Partnership with SoftBank to Transform AI Experience in Japan

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a further announcement at Mobile World Congress, Humane Inc today revealed plans for a Telco partnership with SoftBank Corp.(SoftBank) for the Humane Ai Pin, the first stand-alone Ai device and proprietary Ai-driven OS, CosmOS.

This partnership, as part of a strategic investment opportunity, will see SoftBank become the exclusive telecom provider for Ai Pin in Japan, leveraging SoftBank's top-class services and compelling customer touchpoints to bring Ai Pin to a new market. SoftBank and Humane will also explore bringing CosmOS to other mobile devices and be working together on an app-less ecosystem of third-party services and AI-driven user experiences in Japan.

By combining SoftBank's strong business foundation and broad subscriber base with Humane's advanced developments in AI, this collaboration will create an entirely new device category and OS offering for the region. It marks a significant advancement in AI technology for Japanese consumers.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, co-founders of Humane: "Partnering with SoftBank allows us to bring our vision of more intuitive and seamless AI experiences directly to Japanese consumers. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and to redefining the boundaries of what AI can do for our everyday lives."

Yoshiaki Adachi, Vice President, Head of Product Division, SoftBank Corp: "SoftBank Corp. has been dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by utilizing AI technologies to facilitate the sustainable growth of our telecommunications business. Through our partnership with Humane Inc., we are confident that merging Humane's AI technology with our expertise in areas like advanced mobile networks, IoT, and Cloud and AI computing holds great potential to enrich people's daily lives. We will continue our efforts to bring AI technology closer to our customers."

About Humane:

Founded by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno in 2019, Humane is creating the technologies and platforms for the intelligence age. Their first product, the Humane Ai Pin, enables the consumer to take the power of AI with them everywhere. They have partnered with Microsoft, OpenAI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and T-Mobile in their mission to deliver the next era of personal mobile computing, which will be one driven by AI. For more information, please visit: humane.com

About SoftBank Corp.:

Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution – Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) operates telecommunications and IT businesses in Japan and globally. Building on its strong business foundation and compelling number of customer touchpoints, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields in line with its "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy while further growing its telecom business. Also, by fully harnessing the power of AI, 5G/6G, IoT, Digital Twin, Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications, and other advanced technologies, SoftBank Corp. aims to be "a company that provides next-generation social infrastructure essential to the development of a digital society." To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/

