Humane Farming Association Condemns MA State Senate Approval of "Rotten Egg Bill"

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a dramatic betrayal of farm animals and voters, the Massachusetts state senate today approved a bill (S. 2481, previously known as S. 36) by Senator Jason Lewis. This bill was introduced at the behest of the egg industry and would repeal the central provision of a landmark anti-cruelty measure.

The measure the egg industry is attempting to eviscerate is known as Question 3 which was overwhelmingly voted into law by an unprecedented 78% of voters back in 2016.

The egg industry is now advancing legislation that would repeal the 1.5 square foot standard and allow hens confined in multi-tier egg factories to be provided with a cruel one square foot of floor space per bird. This would cut hens' living space by a third and enable the industry to pack 50% more hens into egg factories than Massachusetts' current voter-enacted law allows.

"By using deceptive scare tactics, and threatening price hikes, the egg industry is essentially engaged in extortion," said HFA National Director Bradley Miller. "By succumbing to this egg industry tactic, the Massachusetts state senate is clearly subverting the will of Massachusetts' voters. Highlighting a lack of transparency, and in order to shield themselves from accountability and criticism from constituents, the state senators didn't even conduct a roll-call vote."

The Humane Farming Association (HFA), along with other animal organizations, will be continuing efforts to stop this rotten egg bill so that Massachusetts' voter-enacted 1.5 square foot standard remains intact.

About HFA

The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is dedicated to the protection of farm animals and operates the nation's largest farm-animal sanctuary. Founded in 1985 and over 270,000 members strong, HFA is nationally recognized for its integrity and its groundbreaking anti-cruelty campaigns.

Contact: Bradley Miller (415) 485-1495

[email protected]

