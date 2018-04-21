Humane Farming Association forms ballot committee to defeat egg industry, HSUS, initiative.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is forming a campaign committee to oppose a controversial ballot initiative that would repeal and replace California's current hen housing law.

HFA's campaign committee, Californians Against Cruelty, Cages, and Fraud, is being registered with state election officials and will lead the fight against the egg industry initiative that is expected to qualify for the November 2018 ballot.

Prior to resigning amidst allegations of sexual harassment, HSUS President Wayne Pacelle abandoned his group’s call for a 2015 ban on battery cages.

Background: The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) long contended that the passage of California's Proposition 2 in 2008 guaranteed that all egg industry cages would be completely "banned" by 2015 . It also contended that Prop 2 required that laying hens be provided with no less than 216" sq. of floor space per bird.

Now HSUS is promoting a contradictory measure that would replace the hen housing provisions of Prop 2 with the permissive "guidelines" of the United Egg Producers. That's the same egg industry trade association which spent ten million dollars opposing Prop 2 ten years ago.

Referred to by critics as "the rotten egg initiative," the new measure would explicitly legalize egg industry cages throughout California until, at the very least, 2022. It would also sharply reduce the amount of floor space required by allowing the egg industry to confine hens with as little as one square foot (144" sq.) per bird.

Opposition to the initiative is widespread within the animal protection community with a growing number of the movement's leading voices calling for a "NO" vote come November.

"The Humane Society of the United States is once again deceiving voters, flip-flopping on the issue of cages, and perpetuating the suffering of millions of egg-laying hens throughout California," said HFA National Director Bradley Miller.

More than 125,000 people have already signed an online petition opposing the initiative. And HFA's eye-opening animated short, California's Caged Chickens Say No, has already garnered over 12 million views on YouTube and social media.

"This betrayal of voters and farm animals must be soundly defeated," said Miller. "We promise an extremely vigorous campaign."

About HFA: The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is dedicated to the protection of farm animals. Founded in 1985, HFA has garnered worldwide recognition for its landmark anti-cruelty campaigns. HFA also provides emergency care and refuge for abused farm animals and operates the world's largest farm animal rescue and refuge facility.

Media Inquiries Contact: Bradley Miller, National Director, (415) 485-1495

Related Links

https://stoptherottenegginitiative.org/

http://www.hfa.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humane-farming-association-forms-ballot-committee-to-defeat-egg-industry-hsus-initiative-300634092.html

SOURCE Humane Farming Association