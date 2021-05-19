Humane Farming Association Launches Campaign to Defeat 'Rotten Egg Bills' in Massachusetts

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane Farming Association (HFA) today announced the launch of its "Stop the Rotten Egg Bills" campaign to sound an alarm about proposed legislation that would repeal an animal-care standard approved by an overwhelming 78% of Massachusetts voters. The public-education campaign includes a website, StopTheRottenEggBill.org, and the placement of full-page advertisements in Massachusetts news outlets.

In 2016, Massachusetts voters approved Question 3, a ballot measure which requires that egg-laying hens each be provided no less than 1.5 square feet of floor space. The law is scheduled to go into effect this coming January. However, if proposed legislation (House bill 864 and Senate bill 36) passes, the egg industry would be allowed to ignore that standard and to inhumanely crowd 50% more hens into egg factories than allowed by Massachusetts' current voter-enacted law.

"The egg industry and a few co-opted animal groups are falsely portraying this cruel reduction in floor space – to a mere one square foot per hen – as an 'enhancement' to Question 3," said Bradley Miller, national director of the Humane Farming Association. "In reality, what they are attempting is the outright repeal of the law's central and most important anti-cruelty provision."

The ads start running this week in The Boston Globe, Boston Herald and MassLive.com. On the campaign website, StopTheRottenEggBill.org, Massachusetts residents can directly contact their state representatives and senators to express opposition to these bills.

"Whether you supported Question 3 or not, every Massachusetts resident should be outraged by this egg-industry attempt to overturn election results," Miller said. "The industry's back-door effort, if successful, would be a devastating setback to farm-animal protection and a major betrayal of Massachusetts voters."

The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is dedicated to the protection of farm animals and operates the nation's largest farm-animal sanctuary. Founded in 1985 and over 270,000 members strong, HFA is nationally recognized for its groundbreaking anti-cruelty campaigns.

