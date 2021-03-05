Humane Farming Association Seeks Final Judgment in Suit Over Anti-Cruelty Law

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Humane Farming Association (HFA) – a national farm-animal protection organization with 270,000 members – asked a Massachusetts court for a final judgment in its pending suit against Attorney General Maura Healey. The Attorney General has failed to promulgate regulations to improve conditions for egg-laying hens as required by state law. In its motion, HFA argued that "Question 3" – a ballot measure that was approved by Massachusetts voters in 2016 – unambiguously required Healey to issue final, binding regulations by January 1, 2020 (well over a year ago), and that she has done virtually nothing to comply with her clear legal duty.

Known as "Question 3," the ballot measure established minimum space requirements for pigs, calves, and, primarily, laying hens. Most importantly, the law requires that each laying hen be provided no less than 1.5 square feet of usable floor space. The measure, which covers eggs supplied by both in-state and out-of-state producers, was overwhelmingly approved by 77 percent of Massachusetts voters.

However, Healey has neither issued nor even proposed to issue the legally-mandated regulations. Instead, Healey's office is working with lobbyists, including those from the egg industry, to enact legislation that would reduce the allotted space requirement provided to hens to a mere one square foot per bird, and would allow the egg industry to crowd fifty percent more hens into a given space.

"It's outrageous that we have to resort to litigation to force Attorney General Healey to follow the law," said Humane Farming Association National Director Bradley Miller. "Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approved Question 3. Healey's failure to promulgate the regulations as required, as well as her support of industry efforts to reduce the amount of space provided to hens, is a cruel betrayal of farm animals and a slap in the face to Massachusetts voters."

