Humane Society of Missouri Receives 62 Dogs Rescued Through National Mill Dog Rescue

Rescued dogs to receive emergency veterinary treatment at HSMO's Macklind headquarters in St. Louis prior to being made available for adoption

ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane Society of Missouri ("HSMO") is receiving 62 dogs from the National Mill Dog Rescue. Rescued breeds include Pugs, Standard Poodles, Miniature Poodles, Great Danes, Border Collies, Shih Tzus and Chihuahuas. The dogs will arrive at HSMO's Macklind headquarters in St. Louis, where all the animals will receive health evaluations and emergency veterinary treatment.

One of more than 60 dogs rescued April 16, 2024 from Midwest breeders by National Mill Dog Rescue heads to the Humane Society of Missouri for care. CREDIT NMDR

As one of the nation's largest animal-welfare organizations, HSMO has partnered with the National Mill Rescue and will provide the necessary shelter, medical care, and adoption services for the rescued dogs. The dogs were rescued from breeding facilities from throughout the Midwest.

"Because of important partnerships like this, our team can help give these dogs the care they need and the second chance they deserve for healthy and happy lives," said Kathy Warnick, HSMO president. "But our mission to end the cycle of abuse and pet overpopulation through rescue efforts and world-class veterinary care isn't possible without the support of our community."

Donations to help support the care of these dogs can be made on the HSMO website at hsmo.org/rescues . To help care for the animals, HSMO is also asking the public for assistance through donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, dog beds or anything else that can make these animals' recovery more comfortable.

HSMO expects to make the dogs available for adoption after they have been given a clean bill of health by the veterinarians and evaluated by the animal behavior team. As the animals recover, medically and behaviorally, they will be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis. There is no current timeline for when these dogs will be ready for their forever home, but interested adopters can check the HSMO website at hsmo.org/adopt to see when they become available.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

About Humane Society of Missouri

Since 1870, the Humane Society of Missouri has been dedicated to second chances. We provide a safe and caring haven to all animals in need – large and small – that have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Our mission is to end the cycle of abuse and pet overpopulation through our rescue and investigation efforts, spay/neuter programs and educational classes. We are committed to creating lasting relationships between people and animals through our adoption programs. We further support that bond by making available world-class veterinary care, and outstanding pet obedience and behavior programs.

For more information contact:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR 314-540-3865 Laura Keller, HSMO 314-779-4926 [email protected] [email protected]

