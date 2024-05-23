Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force Rescues 22 Dogs, Including Newborn Puppies, from Horrific Conditions in Gasconade County, Missouri

The rescue resulted from an emergency warrant obtained against an unlicensed breeder in cooperation with the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office

ST. LOUIS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning the Humane Society of Missouri's (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) – one of the nation's largest animal-rescue and disaster-response teams – rescued 22 dogs, including several puppies ranging in age from five days to six months old, from Coonies Coonhounds, an unlicensed breeder in Gasconade County, Missouri. The emergency rescue was prompted by concern from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office, and the ACT removed the dogs under a warrant. The dogs, mostly large-breed Coonhound mixes, are being transported to HSMO's Macklind headquarters in St. Louis to receive health evaluations and emergency veterinary treatment. The sheriff had also witnessed a dead puppy on the property prior to executing today's warrant, but the remains had been removed prior to today's rescue.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescues 22 Coonhound mixes, including newborn puppies, from the property of an unlicensed breeder in Gasconade County, Missouri, on May 23, 2024. Many of the dogs were without food and water and all are malnourished and experiencing a range of conditions from wounds to respiratory issues. The dogs will receive emergency veterinary treatment at HSMO’s Macklind headquarters in St. Louis.

The team rescued one dog from the same property earlier in the week. The dog had a Body Condition Score (BCS) of 1 on a scale of 1 to 9, with 1 being the lowest. Suffering from an ear infection and wounds both old and new, the dog is severely underweight due to neglect and malnutrition. All of the dogs recovered Thursday are malnourished and experiencing a range of conditions from wounds to respiratory issues.

"These dogs lived in horrific conditions, and had we not intervened, many more may not have survived," said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. "We are grateful for the alert actions of the Gasconade County Sheriff and their assistance in helping us rescue these animals from such a dangerous and heart-breaking situation. Now that they are safe, community support is critical to ensure these dogs receive the care and treatment they deserve and a new chance for a better life with a loving family."

A date for a disposition hearing to determine whether HSMO will assume legal custody of the dogs will take place on June 10, 2024. If awarded custody, HSMO will make the dogs available for adoption after they have been given a clean bill of health by the veterinarians and evaluated by the animal behavior team. As the animals recover – medically and behaviorally – they will be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis. There is no current timeline for when these dogs will be ready for their forever home, but interested adopters can check the HSMO website at hsmo.org/adopt to see when they become available.

Donations to help support the care of these animals can be made on the HSMO website at hsmo.org/rescues . The HSMO also is asking the public for assistance through donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, dog beds or anything else that can make these animals' recovery more comfortable. Needed items also are available to purchase directly from Amazon on HSMO's wish list .

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

About the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force

The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States. For more than 40 years, ACT has worked side by side with state, local and city law enforcement officials to investigate and help prosecute animal abusers.

Annually, Humane Society of Missouri's 15 field-tested, professional animal cruelty investigators and staff:

Travel more than 350,000 miles

Make more than 10,000 responses to reports of abuse/neglect

Aid more than 20,000 animals

Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty investigators understand the nuances of animal abuse law and the criminal justice process for documenting and filing evidence and work directly with sheriff's offices, police departments and prosecuting attorneys to help ensure animal cases are handled in an expedient and professional manner. Humane Society of Missouri investigators also provide expert testimony in legal cases and before legislative bodies and provide consultation and training workshops for law enforcement, state agencies and local animal care and control workers.

Together, they work to hold people accountable for the abuse and neglect of animals in the St. Louis Metropolitan region and all of Missouri.

