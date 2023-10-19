Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force Rescues 43 Starving Dogs, Recovers 9 Carcasses, from a Property in Douglas County, Missouri

The rescued Shiba Inus – many of which are in critical condition – are receiving emergency veterinary treatment at HSMO's Macklind headquarters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting on a request from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the Humane Society of Missouri's (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) – one of the nation's largest animal-rescue and disaster-response teams – conducted a rescue of 43 starving dogs from the property of a former commercial breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The living animals are severely emaciated and suffering from various injuries and health conditions, and the remains of nine deceased dogs were also found on the property and recovered.

The rescue took place after a warrant was served by the Douglas County Sheriff to remove the dogs and give temporary custody to HSMO. A disposition hearing to determine legal custody will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Douglas County Court in Ava, Missouri.

Upon receiving the request – which included photos of sick and extremely emaciated dogs – HSMO worked quickly to round up and remove the animals. At least one of the dogs photographed on Monday died shortly thereafter, and its remains, along with those of eight others, were recovered by ACT. The ACT team was joined onsite by a staff veterinarian from the Missouri Department of Agriculture to view the condition of the dogs before their transport back to HSMO headquarters.

"We're grateful to the Animal Health Division staff at the Missouri Department of Agriculture for lending assistance with this horrific situation and heart-wrenching rescue," said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. "The conditions at this property amount to one of the worst cases of animal neglect we've seen this year. The caring citizen who tipped off the Douglas County Sheriff's Department undoubtably saved the lives of many of these innocent dogs and gave them a second chance at life. We'll do everything in our power to ensure these sweet animals receive the care they need to fully recover and find loving forever homes."

The rescued animals include 43 Shiba Inus of various ages and conditions. All of the animals are currently receiving emergency veterinary treatment and health evaluations.

Donations to help support the care of these dogs can be made on the HSMO website at hsmo.org/rescue . To help care for the animals, HSMO is also asking the public for assistance through donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, dog beds or anything else that can make these animals' recovery more comfortable.

HSMO hopes to be awarded custody of the dogs at the Nov. 9 disposition hearing. If awarded custody, the dogs will be available for adoption after they have been given a clean bill of health by the veterinarians and evaluated by the animal behavior team. As the animals recover, medically and behaviorally, they will be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis. There is no current timeline for when these dogs will be ready for their forever home, but interested adopters can check the HSMO website at hsmo.org/adopt to see when they become available.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

