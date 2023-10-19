Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force Rescues 43 Starving Dogs, Recovers 9 Carcasses, from a Property in Douglas County, Missouri

Humane Society of Missouri

19 Oct, 2023

The rescued Shiba Inus – many of which are in critical condition – are receiving emergency veterinary treatment at HSMO's Macklind headquarters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting on a request from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the Humane Society of Missouri's (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) – one of the nation's largest animal-rescue and disaster-response teams – conducted a rescue of 43 starving dogs from the property of a former commercial breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The living animals are severely emaciated and suffering from various injuries and health conditions, and the remains of nine deceased dogs were also found on the property and recovered.

Force (ACT) from the property of a former commercial breeder in Douglas County, Missouri, on Oct. 18, 2023. That day the ACT team rescued 43 starving dogs and recovered the remains of nine deceased dogs from the property. The rescued animals will receive emergency veterinary treatment at HSMO’s Macklind headquarters in St. Louis. PHOTO CREDIT: Humane Society of Missouri
The rescue took place after a warrant was served by the Douglas County Sheriff to remove the dogs and give temporary custody to HSMO. A disposition hearing to determine legal custody will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Douglas County Court in Ava, Missouri.

Upon receiving the request – which included photos of sick and extremely emaciated dogs – HSMO worked quickly to round up and remove the animals. At least one of the dogs photographed on Monday died shortly thereafter, and its remains, along with those of eight others, were recovered by ACT. The ACT team was joined onsite by a staff veterinarian from the Missouri Department of Agriculture to view the condition of the dogs before their transport back to HSMO headquarters. 

"We're grateful to the Animal Health Division staff at the Missouri Department of Agriculture for lending assistance with this horrific situation and heart-wrenching rescue," said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. "The conditions at this property amount to one of the worst cases of animal neglect we've seen this year. The caring citizen who tipped off the Douglas County Sheriff's Department undoubtably saved the lives of many of these innocent dogs and gave them a second chance at life. We'll do everything in our power to ensure these sweet animals receive the care they need to fully recover and find loving forever homes." 

The rescued animals include 43 Shiba Inus of various ages and conditions. All of the animals are currently receiving emergency veterinary treatment and health evaluations.

Donations to help support the care of these dogs can be made on the HSMO website at hsmo.org/rescue. To help care for the animals, HSMO is also asking the public for assistance through donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, dog beds or anything else that can make these animals' recovery more comfortable.

HSMO hopes to be awarded custody of the dogs at the Nov. 9 disposition hearing. If awarded custody, the dogs will be available for adoption after they have been given a clean bill of health by the veterinarians and evaluated by the animal behavior team. As the animals recover, medically and behaviorally, they will be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis. There is no current timeline for when these dogs will be ready for their forever home, but interested adopters can check the HSMO website at hsmo.org/adopt to see when they become available.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

About the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force

The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States. For more than 40 years, ACT has worked side by side with state, local and city law enforcement officials to investigate and help prosecute animal abusers.

Annually, Humane Society of Missouri's 15 field-tested, professional animal cruelty investigators and staff:

  • Travel more than 350,000 miles
  • Make more than 10,000 responses to reports of abuse/neglect
  • Aid more than 20,000 animals

Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty investigators understand the nuances of animal abuse law and the criminal justice process for documenting and filing evidence and work directly with sheriff's offices, police departments and prosecuting attorneys to help ensure animal cases are handled in an expedient and professional manner. Humane Society of Missouri investigators also provide expert testimony in legal cases and before legislative bodies and provide consultation and training workshops for law enforcement, state agencies and local animal care and control workers.

Together, they work to hold people accountable for the abuse and neglect of animals in the St. Louis Metropolitan region and all of Missouri.

Contact Information for the Public
Report Animal Abuse: 314-647-4400
Donations: 314-951-1542
Humane Society of Missouri website: www.hsmo.org 

For more information contact:
Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR 314-540-3865
[email protected]  

SOURCE Humane Society of Missouri

