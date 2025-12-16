Humane World for Animals urges families seeking a holiday puppy to adopt from a shelter, avoid puppy mills

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humane World for Animals, formerly known as Humane Society of the United States, is urging families seeking a new pet this holiday season to adopt from a shelter or rescue instead of contributing to puppy mill cruelty. Duped by misleading advertisements and certifications, consumers unknowingly support this cruel industry by buying puppies from inhumane breeders or from pet stores, which source puppies from puppy mills.

"We urge anyone looking for a new pet this holiday season to adopt from a shelter or rescue," said John Goodwin, senior managing director, Humane World for Animals' Stop Puppy Mills campaign. "If you choose to buy a dog from a breeder, you must be vigilant to ensure you are not fueling the puppy mill industry or setting your family up for heartbreak."

This timely reminder comes on the heels of two shocking glimpses into large-scale puppy breeding operations in New York and Maryland.

In New York, a Humane World for Animals investigator worked undercover at Sportsman's Kennels on Long Island between September and October. The facility, which had hundreds of dogs and puppies on-site and boasts it has been "breeding AKC pups since 1962," advertises selling a wide range of breeds, from Rottweilers to shih tzus. Some dogs were stepping in feces, leading to swollen and inflamed paws and matted, urine-soaked fur, while some puppies were vomiting, coughing or wheezing. Many had hernias and eye disorders while others had skin issues, crusty rashes or bloodied fur. Parts of the kennel were crawling with cockroaches, and pregnant dogs and puppies were found living in small plastic enclosures or bleak concrete runs with no toys or bedding other than shredded paper.

In Maryland, Humane World for Animals recently assisted law enforcement with the rescue of over 100 dogs and puppies from an alleged cruelty situation at a Havanese breeder's residence in Harford County. Many dogs were underweight and severely matted, and veterinarians noted several suffering from painful dental abscesses, eye discharge and skin infections. Groups of two to three dogs were found cramped together in 1-foot by 1-foot-6-inch cages.

The walls of the house prominently displayed numerous American Kennel Club ribbons and certificates and on the side of a vehicle in the driveway, an advertisement read "HAVANESE AKC." Following the rescue operation, Humane World for Animals treated the dogs for their many ailments and eventually placed them with shelter and rescue partners, through which many have been adopted into loving homes. The breeder has been charged with over 100 counts of animal cruelty.

Consumers are often duped by problematic breeding operations that hide behind AKC affiliation and by puppy-selling pet stores. Stores like Petland serve as middlemen for puppy mills, preventing consumers from seeing the reality of where their puppy was born and where their parents still languish.

Humane World for Animals offers tips to help the public ensure they are acquiring puppies from a responsible source this holiday season:

Always consider adoption from a shelter or rescue first. Shelters and rescues have animals representing a wide variety of breeds, temperaments and ages and can help families find the perfect fit for their home and lifestyle. In many regions, shelters are struggling with a capacity crisis, so adopting also comes with the gift of making a lifesaving impact.

For those who choose to buy from a breeder, use these tips to ensure the business or individual is a responsible breeder. Responsible breeders will always encourage prospective buyers to visit in-person to meet the breeder, litter and parents and see the living environment for themselves.

Do not take AKC affiliation, other dog registry papers or sales platform assurances as an indication of a responsible breeding operation. The AKC is not an animal welfare organization—the group takes in revenue from purebred dog registrations and as such, has an incentive to maximize the volume of puppies in its pipeline, regardless of animal care standards. In fact, the AKC regularly lobbies to oppose animal welfare laws designed to protect dogs in puppy mills, including the federal Puppy Protection Act and the Better CARE for Animals Act, as well as more than 500 state and local bills to date.

Never buy a puppy from a pet store. Almost all puppies in pet stores such as Petland are sourced from puppy mills, and often have been denied proper veterinary care, leading to sick puppy sales and heartbreaking outcomes. In some instances, families are pressured into outrageous financing schemes and find themselves on the hook for these payments plus veterinary bills, even when their puppy succumbed to pre-existing illnesses.

Dog lovers who are not in the market for a new puppy at this time can still help prevent puppy mill cruelty by supporting two federal bills, the Puppy Protection Act (H.R. 2253) and the Better CARE for Animals Act (H.R. 3112/S. 1538).

Download photos/video of the Maryland rescue operation

Download photos/video of the Sportsman's Kennels investigation

