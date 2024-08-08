HumanFirst and Infobip Announce a Partnership to Equip Enterprise Teams with Data + Generative AI

With a one-click integration to Conversations, Infobip's contact center solution, HumanFirst helps enterprise teams leverage LLMs to analyze 100% of their customer data.

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - HumanFirst , a prompt and data platform, and Infobip , a global cloud communications platform, today announced a collaboration that connects HumanFirst directly to Infobip's communications suite. The partnership helps enterprise teams leverage large language models (LLMs) to work collaboratively with unstructured data; for small tasks like support call summaries, and complex initiatives like contact center topic modeling.

Companies across the globe have adopted an omnichannel approach to customer engagement. Last year, 473 billion company-to-customer interactions took place on Infobip's CPaaS platform, representing a 91% increase in conversational messaging across sales, support, marketing, and more.

Conversational data contains critical business signals but remains inaccessible to most teams; unstructured feedback is messy, and teams lack the tools they need to interact with it at scale. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 80% of enterprises using CPaaS platforms will also employ generative AI-based conversational strategies. But the opportunity for GenAI goes far beyond conversation design.

"We believe large language models (LLMs) will be the primary way customer-facing teams make sense of their data," says Alex Dubois, SVP Strategic Growth and Partnerships at HumanFirst. "We're committed to enabling any and every team with the skills they need to do that work."

Infobip recognized HumanFirst as one of the complementary partners bringing performant genAI strategies to customer-centric teams. HumanFirst has worked with industry leaders like Google, Deloitte, and HomeServe to manage data-driven transformations 90% faster and 80% cheaper, increasing the number of non-technical experts working with data by 7-fold.

"At Infobip, we value innovation and customer-centricity," shares Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip. "HumanFirst helps us with both. We believe companies around the world will be able to show up for their customers in new and powerful ways with Infobip and HumanFirst."

Working with HumanFirst themselves, Infobip generated 220+ knowledge articles with genAI to address repetitive support requests occupying their agents' time.

"Within a week of working with HumanFirst, we found two categories of support tickets comprised 30% of our agents' workload," says Ostojić. "We saw a significant cost-savings opportunity, and started building self-service automations based on our real customer-agent conversations. We want to bring that capability to our customers to help them achieve the same results in transforming their customer experience using HumanFirst & Infobip AI Hub."

Infobip helps household name companies like Uber, Hubspot, Meta, and Microsoft communicate with their customers. With a low-code LLM playground connected to that data source, customer-facing teams will be able to extract the insights they need to be more effective across support, sales, marketing, and more.

"Infobip is unmatched not only in their vision of bringing AI to market, but also in their ability to act on that vision," says Dubois. "We're thrilled to be in partnership."

HumanFirst is currently available on Infobip Exchange . The integration is free of charge; Infobip customers can activate their HumanFirst account by scheduling a meeting with the HumanFirst team.

About HumanFirst

HumanFirst is a prompt and data playground. We help companies get their teams up to speed and past first gear with generative AI–for one-off tasks, repetitive work, and complex business initiatives. Learn more at www.humanfirst.ai .

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Founded in 2006, the company has grown exponentially, bootstrapping revenue to €1.55 bn in 2022. Learn more at www.infobip.com .

