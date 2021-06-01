HumanFirst, Formerly Elektra Labs, Helps 22 of the 25 Leading Pharma Companies Safely, Effectively, and Equitably Support Clinical Trials at Home

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanFirst, the experts in decentralized clinical trials and distributed, virtual healthcare, announced today the closing of a Series A fundraise and a name change to reflect the company's focus on enabling healthcare operations at home. The $12M Series A round was preempted by seed investors Maverick Ventures (lead), Lux Capital, Arkitekt Ventures, Boost VC, SV Angel, and Village Global. Threshold Ventures and an additional 30+ angel investors joined this group for the Series A fundraise.

This Series A investment brings HumanFirst's total funding to $15M since the company's inception. In that time, 22 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies by revenue have used the HumanFirst platform to evaluate and enable the deployment of technology products.

HumanFirst launched its Atlas platform in 2019 to help organizations safely, effectively, and equitably deploy connected products for clinical trials and remote patient monitoring. Since that time, the company has worked with nearly all of the top global pharmaceutical companies and has spearheaded the creation of ' The Digital Measures Playbook' of open-access best practices for capturing patient signals and decreasing risk when deploying, managing, and monitoring connected products in home-based settings. With the addition of Series A funding, HumanFirst will expand to enable an API-led operational infrastructure related to decentralized trials and distributed care.

"Healthcare is coming home, giving individuals more agency over their health and wellness. We've changed our name to reflect this important shift," explained HumanFirst CEO Andy Coravos. "We need to ensure that home-based operations are as reliable and trustworthy as those within the hospital or the research site. HumanFirst is building the control center to make this happen." The additional capital will go toward increasing HumanFirst's footprint as the infrastructure layer to support home-focused clinical operations ranging from sensors to in-home visits, testing, and more.

"Health technology innovation has always moved faster than the guardrails necessary to securely, efficiently, and thoughtfully support it," said Maverick Ventures Managing Director Ambar Bhattacharyya. "HumanFirst is a necessary company in ensuring we're on path for the future of healthcare at home, which is why we are thrilled to double down on our investment and lead the Series A round."

About HumanFirst

HumanFirst enables safe, effective, and equitable healthcare operations at home. Previously known as Elektra Labs, HumanFirst acts as a command center with an API-based infrastructure, enabling decentralized trials and distributed care that are as trustworthy as those within hospitals and research sites. HumanFirst was founded in 2017, has been featured in dozens of publications and medical journals, and has received funding from several prominent health, bioscience and tech investors as well as the National Science Foundation and the Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship, and more than 30 angel investors, including Alice Zhang, Alyssa Atkins, Ariel Dora Stern, Ashley Yesayan, Beth Turner, Chris Hsu, Chris Mansi, Christina Cacioppo, Deon Nicholas, Dina Burkitbayeva, Ellen Chisa, Ellen Da Silva, Elliot Cohen, Evan Coravos, Felicia Cucuru, Ginny Fahs, Howie Liu, Jamie Gates, Jessica Cole, Josh Hannah, Julia Austin, Khaled Kteily, Laura Behrens Wu, Linda Xie, Lisa Marrone, Nat Turner, Noah Zimmerman, Katie and Reade Fahs, Samuel Whitaker, Ted Leonsis, Tom Janssen, Yuval Gonczarowski, and Zach Weinberg. For more information on HumanFirst, visit GoHumanFirst.com or follow HumanFirst on Twitter , LinkedIn , Medium and Facebook .

About Maverick Ventures

Founded in 2015, Maverick Ventures is the venture capital arm of Maverick Capital and is based in San Francisco, California. The firm seeks to invest in the software as a service, technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors. More information is available at www.maverickventures.com.

Media Contact:

Jamie Gray, [email protected], 310.699.3163

SOURCE HumanFirst