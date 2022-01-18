HumanFirst Opens Up Atlas Platform to Scale Use of Decentralized Clinical Trials

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanFirst, a technology company advancing the safe and effective use of connected technologies at home, today announced the launch of OpenAtlas, a free tier of its Atlas platform that offers a comprehensive and detailed solution for evaluating and comparing over 1,200 wearables, sensors, and software-based evaluation tools.

In the past two years, HumanFirst has worked with leaders from the Digital Medicine Society, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Genentech, Myokardia and others to spearhead the creation of 'The Digital Measures Playbook' — an open-access framework for decreasing risk when deploying, managing, and monitoring connected products in the home. Today marks the company's next effort in providing resources and tools for the safe and reliable adoption of digital monitoring, a practice that has the immense potential to revolutionize healthcare.

"Catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the biopharmaceutical industry has continued to shift clinical trials to home and hybrid models in order to increase access, speed up studies, and provide more patient-centric information," says Andrea Coravos, CEO and co-founder of HumanFirst. "As clinical trial study teams look to adopt connected health technologies for decentralized trials, our platform helps them evaluate the overwhelming number of products on the market and design a way to safely, effectively, and equitably deploy them."

Today, clinical study teams wanting to explore digital endpoints and tools are challenged with evaluating them in a way that builds trust due to lack of pertinent information and evidence. With OpenAtlas, teams can search a database of connected products by make, model, or vital sign measure, access detailed information on each product quickly, and compare across technologies to align with their trial parameters.

OpenAtlas is the backbone of HumanFirst's Atlas platform, which houses an additional 8,000+ physiological and behavioral digital measures as well as evidence from peer-reviewed papers, clinical trials, white papers, validation studies, and regulatory decisions across 800+ medical conditions. In addition to helping with technology exploration for broad measurement goals, Atlas has also supported 22 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies with workflow solutions to subsequently plan for deployment in a specific population and clinical context and manage related evidence and data.

Researchers and clinicians interested in free use of OpenAtlas to evaluate ideal connected health tools can access the platform at app.gohumanfirst.com/signup .

