Humanforce launches AI-powered Smart Scheduling to transform frontline workforce management

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanforce, a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven Human Capital Management (HCM) for frontline and flexible workforces, has announced the launch of Smart Scheduling. Smart Scheduling is an advanced AI-powered rostering and scheduling experience that aligns labor to forecasted demand. Smart Scheduling reduces roster management time by up to 70% and can help lower labor costs by 15% through precise shift staffing.

Labor remains one of the highest costs for businesses, especially in frontline industries such as aged care, hospitality, events & stadia, healthcare, childcare, retail, and beyond. Yet many organizations still rely on static or manual rostering processes that can't keep pace with fluctuating demand or tightening compliance obligations.

"For frontline industries, the roster is where cost, compliance and experience collide. Smart Scheduling turns that complexity into action — aligning labor to demand while making scheduling fairer and more predictable for the people doing the work," said Clayton Pyne, CEO of Humanforce.

Smart Scheduling analyzes comprehensive historical and current labor-demand drivers, including sales, weather, bookings, foot traffic, minimum staff requirements, and opening hours, to forecast labor demand with precision. With AI-powered capabilities, Smart Scheduling automatically generates and fills compliance-enhanced shift patterns in minutes, based on availability, skills, award conditions, the overall budget, and employee preferences. This approach to rostering ensures shifts are staffed by the right people, at the right place, at the right time.

Compliance and cost optimization built in

With labor costs and compliance obligations rising across frontline industries, Smart Scheduling embeds cost and compliance checks directly into the rostering workflow, not as an afterthought. Shifts can be optimized against budget settings while being automatically validated against configured rules such as breaks, fatigue considerations, qualifications, and award or agreement conditions, before they're offered or published.

This proactive approach reduces rework and roster exceptions, helps prevent costly errors, supports stronger governance at scale, and reinforces fairness and transparency for employees.

"Frontline organizations shouldn't have to choose speed or safety. Smart Scheduling brings compliance into the engine room of rostering so efficiency gains don't come at the expense of people or standards," said Pyne.

Smart Scheduling, better engagement

Smart Scheduling is purpose-built for both organizations and their workforce. By building employee-centered rosters, organizations create fairer, more transparent schedules that elevate employee engagement and enhance performance.

Employees can manage their availability, receive shift offers, and provide consent for additional work through the Humanforce Work App, creating a more transparent, compliant, and flexible scheduling experience. The result is better alignment between workers and organizations, strengthening reliability, retention, and employer–employee trust.

"If the roster feels opaque or inflexible, people disengage - and managers end up firefighting. Preference-aware scheduling makes work easier to commit to, and that's where reliability and retention start," said Pyne.

Balancing automation with flexible control

Smart Scheduling is an example of Humanforce's people-first approach with AI: combining AI-powered automation with the judgment and context managers bring from knowing their teams. Organizations can flexibly choose what goes into their Humanforce system of intelligence, from demand forecasting through to shift generation and auto-fill, while maintaining compliance, visibility and control at any stage.

Managers can review recommendations, adjust assumptions, refine rosters, and approve outcomes before publishing, ensuring automation accelerates decision-making rather than replacing it. This removes hours of manual effort while keeping control where it belongs: with the leaders responsible for service, cost, compliance and team wellbeing.

"AI should take the paperwork off managers' plates, not take people out of people processes," said Pyne. "Smart Scheduling gives teams speed and precision, while keeping humans in the loop."

About Humanforce

Humanforce is a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven human capital management (HCM) solutions purpose-built for frontline and flexible workforces. Humanforce's employee-centered, industry-leading compliant cloud-based platform brings together Workforce Management, Talent, Payroll, HR, Benefits and AI & Analytics — helping organizations across healthcare, aged care, hospitality, retail, stadia, logistics and other frontline industries attract, manage, pay and retain their people.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has an 1,800 strong customer base and is heading towards one million employees under management, across a wide range of industries including Aged Care, Childcare, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Events & Stadia, Local Government and more. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and the USA.

Customers include Accor, Flight Centre, Hungry Jack's, Vodafone, Fujitsu, Alfred Health, Hostplus and more: https:/www.humanforce.com

SOURCE Humanforce