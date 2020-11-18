Humanist and Healthcare Expert Marybeth Gallagher Publishes First Book to Serve as North Star of Hope in a Troubled World - 'Prayer Book for Our Planet: Solutions for Social Justice and Environmental Change'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and award-winning behavioral health nurse Marybeth Gallagher, R.N. (marybethgallagher.com) announced the publication of her first book: a deeply spiritual devotional dedicated to healing. As an agent of social and environmental change, Marybeth began the book as a series of meditations for her own personal use, but soon realized the prayers could be expanded to include a more global audience. "Prayer Book for Our Planet" was written for the citizens of a planet engaged in a struggle for its very survival; a world besieged by pandemic, threat of nuclear war, social violence and strife, and a runaway ecological breakdown that is currently outpacing efforts to mitigate a seemingly inevitable catastrophe. Ultimately a work of hope however, "Prayer Book for Our Planet" teaches that to heal the world, humanity must first heal the heart - through a return devotion to the Divine Source of all creation. The book is available for purchase through Amazon.com.

"Prayer Book for Our Planet"

Synopsis: "Prayer Book for Our Planet" is intended for a global audience, regardless of cultural or religious background. With deep, thoughtful prayers and ruminations that lead the mind into contemplation, the goal of the work is to inspire world peace, social justice, and the restoration of Earth's natural habitats. To soothe the pain of global conditions, readers must first address the pain at their core: caused by separation from the Divine Source of all healing. The widely varied prayers contained within the book serve to elevate global consciousness by reorienting the reader toward a path of imminent and critical change. And this helps readers to foster a world of healed souls where positive change is far more likely to occur.

From the Introduction to "Prayer Book for Our Planet":

"This book is written for a global audience; one caught up in a powerful indisposition to change, and for a planet in crisis. Its goal is world peace, equality, and restoration of Earth's natural and animal habitats. Each of us has a personal and collective responsibility to heal the world and each other. The prayers combine earth's environmental and societal ills with prayerful petition and simple, common-sense solutions. The message they convey is that God created and sustains the universe, and must be obeyed, respected, and glorified. He must occupy a central position in our lives for personal and planetary healing to occur. This book attempts to establish God's presence among us in a venerable and reverential way."

About Marybeth Gallagher, R.N.

Marybeth Gallagher is an author and retired healthcare expert who has taught principles of healing and recovery throughout her career as a Behavioral Health nurse. A highly educated and principled humanist, Marybeth helps others to heal a wide variety of maladies and attributes her spiritual insights as an aid in doing so. Marybeth attributes the Holy Spirit as the driving force behind her writing of this book, and feels she was led to share the inspiration she received to help heal the planet as a whole. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Cultural Anthropology and has conducted deep studies into world cultures, religions, languages and customs. A native of Los Angeles, Marybeth lives near the beach and continues to pursue her interests in travel, culture and art, human and animal rights, classic film and interior/environmental design. Learn more about her work at: marybethgallagher.com.

