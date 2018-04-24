Humanist Hub Director to Serve Tech Leaders of Tomorrow

"Our next generation of leaders are creating unprecedented technology impacting billions of lives. They also have a radically different relationship with traditional religion than previous generations, so we need to change the way we educate them about ethics and moral values in science, technology and business," said Epstein. "The Humanist Hub is committed to building positive beliefs in community, justice and pluralism for the atheist and agnostic students we serve – and for everyone."

Epstein will serve as the first Humanist Chaplain of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), joining the Institute's Office of Religious Life to officially serve a growing humanist constituency. Epstein will support his fellow chaplains in working together for the well-being of the entire campus. "I am pleased to welcome Greg Epstein to our team. I admire his work and respect the care with which he has approached thinking collaboratively about the needs of our humanist and secular students. As we work to shape and mold tomorrow's leaders and innovators amidst a changing religious climate, he is well suited to support the MIT community," said Reverend Kirstin Boswell-Ford, Chaplain to the Institute and Director of The Office of Religious Life.

According to a 2017 Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) report, the "American religious landscape is undergoing dramatic transformation." For the first time, the largest religious group in America is "none," with nearly one in four Americans identifying as religiously unaffiliated. Additionally, the percentage of teens who identify as atheist has doubled.

The Humanist Hub is uniquely positioned to train future technologists and policymakers to consider the ramifications of innovation. As students grow into professionals and leaders, Epstein's vision is to empower them with humanist values in order to best contribute to a more ethical society.

Epstein also serves as humanist chaplain at Harvard University, with the mission of building an inclusive secular community and creating a new model for how people celebrate life, promote compassion and better the world for all. Founded in 1974 as the Humanist Chaplaincy at Harvard, the Harvard-Square-based Humanist Hub started as a small organization serving humanists, atheists and agnostics. In recent years, the Humanist Hub has evolved into a national model for humanist community programs on campus and beyond.

