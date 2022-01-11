Humanitarian and Philanthropic Leader Vivian G. Bass Elected President of Save a Child's Heart

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Save a Child's Heart (SACH) Board of Directors of the US branch elected Vivian G. Bass of Bethesda, Maryland to serve as President effective January 1, 2022.

"Vivian is an outstanding visionary and legendary leader who is highly respected and admired by individuals of all ages, cultures, religions, and socioeconomic statuses," said David Litwack, SACH US Executive Director. "We are honored that she has accepted this pivotal role with SACH US, especially during such a precarious and unpredictable pandemic period."

Vivian Bass Elected President of Save a Child's Heart

Bass is the CEO Emeritus of Jewish Foundation for Group Homes (JFGH), a nonsectarian provider which supports adults with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities where over her 30-year tenure she oversaw programs, operations, human resources, finance, and communications on behalf of JFGH's 77 residential locations, two innovative transition youth programs and 260 full-time staff.

In her volunteer capacity, Bass is a Vice Chair of RespectAbility, a national advocacy organization advancing opportunities and fighting stigmas for persons with disabilities. She also serves on the Executive Committee of CaringMatters (formerly Hospice Caring in Maryland) which ensures that no one dies or grieves alone, regardless of their financial status. Bass is a former Board Chair of Jewish Women International (JWI), which empowers women and girls through economic literacy, healthy relationship education, and the promotion of leadership. While Chair, she represented JWI while working with The Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, and The White House's Office on Violence Against Women (OVW).

"Knowing that every single day Save a Child's Heart is turning heart wrenching stories into heartwarming stories for children and their families throughout the world regardless of race, culture, religion, or disability is truly remarkable and extraordinarily compelling," said Bass. "Being a parent of a child who died of congenital cardiac disease and a lifelong human services professional, the captivating mission of SACH resonates intensely and fervently for me on a multitude of levels. I am indescribably honored and thrilled to be afforded this esteemed position on behalf of our stellar and globally acclaimed organization, working closely with our passionate and talented board and staff. I eagerly anticipate extending every fiber of my being on its behalf."

Israel's preeminent international humanitarian organization, SACH has saved the lives of more than 6,000 children dying from heart disease in 63 developing countries and is one of the largest international medical organizations working to improve pediatric care around the world. It is dedicated to improving pediatric cardiac care in developing countries through surgery, medical missions, and medical training. It has trained Ethiopia's and Tanzania's first pediatric cardiac surgeons. The United Nations presented SACH with its prestigious Population Award in 2018 in recognition of its work in transforming pediatric cardiac care in Africa. It is the only Israeli organization to receive this UN recognition. The European Union and the US Government have also recognized SACH for its lifesaving work.

Media Contact:

David Litwack

[email protected]

240-223-3940

SOURCE Save a Child's Heart