HUMANITEA® Launches Exciting Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Expand Its Impact

News provided by

HUMANITEA Beverages

27 Dec, 2023, 07:02 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMANITEA®, the innovative tea company dedicated to creating positive social change through its sustainable and ethically sourced teas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.

HUMANITEA® has set out on a mission to redefine the tea industry by prioritizing ethical sourcing, environmental sustainability and community impact. With a commitment to quality ingredients, HUMANITEA® has gained a loyal following of tea enthusiasts who appreciate the company's dedication to both people and the planet.

The crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine marks a significant step forward for HUMANITEA® as it aims to expand its product line, reach new markets and strengthen its impact on humanitarian causes. By engaging with the community through crowdfunding, HUMANITEA® invites tea lovers and socially conscious consumers to join hands in making a positive difference.

Key Highlights of HUMANITEA's Crowdfunding Campaign:

  1. HUMANITEA® is freshly brewed and packaged using sustainable packaging, all-natural, non-GMO, organic ingredients to deliver customers a healthier premium tea option with a positive impact.
  2. Utilizing the success of our tea to give back to the world through relationships with organizations such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Foster Love, which works with foster youth.
  3. Readily available in 3,000+ stores across the country, with relationships in place with national store chains, convenience stores, college campuses and grocery stores.

CEO Jeff McClelland expresses gratitude for the ongoing support of HUMANITEA's mission. He stated, "We believe that every carton of tea can make a positive impact. Our crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine is an opportunity for individuals to join us in creating a better and more sustainable future for tea lovers who prioritize giving back and protecting the environment."

HUMANITEA's crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine is now live, and the company invites everyone to be a part of this exciting journey. To learn more and contribute, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/humanitea.

About HUMANITEA®:
HUMANITEA® is a socially conscious tea company that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the industry. Committed to ethical sourcing, sustainable practices and community impact, HUMANITEA® strives to make a difference one sip at a time. For more information, visit https://www.drinkhumanitea.com/.

Media contact:

Matt Kovacs
[email protected]

SOURCE HUMANITEA Beverages

