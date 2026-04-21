Humanitix Appoints Hugh Jackman as Head of Impact, Accelerates US Growth

The purpose-driven ticketing platform celebrated $14 million in profits donated to high-impact charities

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanitix, the purpose-driven ticketing platform transforming how events are powered and funded, today announced that actor and philanthropist Hugh Jackman has joined the company as its first Head of Impact. The appointment comes as Humanitix accelerates its expansion in the United States, United Kingdom, and key global markets, building on strong growth and adoption among event organizers.

Founded in Australia to address user dissatisfaction with high booking fees, Humanitix has significantly disrupted the ticketing model by dedicating 100 percent of its profits to charity while delivering a competitive, modern platform for event hosts.

The company is rapidly gaining traction across North America, where it now serves more than 7,000 event organizers and is on track to process approximately $150 million in ticket sales in 2026, representing more than 40% year-over-year growth. The company aims to continue doubling its U.S. market share every 18 months.

Jackman's role will focus on amplifying the company's impact mission as it grows in the U.S. and internationally, helping bring broader awareness to a model that has already proven both commercially viable and socially transformative.

"Most of us don't think twice about ticketing fees or where the profits go," said Hugh Jackman. "Humanitix flips that on its head by turning those fees into real impact for real people. It's such a simple shift, but it has already changed tens of thousands of lives and has the potential to change millions more."

To date, Humanitix has directed more than $14 million USD to high-impact charities, supporting initiatives in education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation. The company works with trusted partners, including The Life You Can Save, which helps direct funding to rigorously vetted, evidence-based programs with measurable global outcomes. The company's newly released 2025 Impact Report provides a transparent and detailed breakdown of the wide range of global charities supported by Humanitix. By 2031, Humanitix aims to have given $70M to charity.

The announcement comes at a time when event organizers are reevaluating cost, value, and platform alignment; Humanitix is emerging as a compelling alternative, combining competitive pricing with measurable social impact; platform fees on Humanitix are often 30-60% lower than other major ticketing platforms. The digital ticketing market is projected to reach approximately $28 billion by 2033, driven by rising demand for live events and digital experiences. As the sector expands, Humanitix offers a differentiated model that aligns commercial success with measurable social good.

"Adding Hugh will help us spread the word to even more hosts and disrupt the industry, for good," said Joshua Ross, co-founder of Humanitix. "We have proven that you can build a world-class ticketing platform that competes on product and experience while also creating meaningful impact. This next phase of growth is about scaling that model globally; our rapid growth in the U.S. market is proof that there is demand for a better way to do ticketing."

"Most people believe you have to choose between social good and a quality experience; we believe that the opposite can be true in the ticketing industry, and we've proven it with Humanitix," added Adam McCurdie, co-founder of Humanitix.

Humanitix continues to gain market share by offering a seamless experience for event organizers and attendees, along with lower fees and dedicated customer support. Its platform supports a wide range of events, from community fundraisers and festivals to conferences and large-scale venues.

By aligning ticketing with measurable social impact, Humanitix is redefining what event platforms can deliver, positioning itself as a leading alternative in a rapidly evolving industry.

Humanitix was founded in 2016 and has risen to become the dominant self-service event and ticketing platform in Australia. In 2018, Humanitix won the Google Impact Challenge and was awarded funding by the Atlassian Foundation.

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About Humanitix

Humanitix is a not-for-profit ticketing platform that dedicates 100 percent of profits to charity. Founded in Australia, the company has facilitated millions of tickets globally and directed more than $14 million USD to high-impact causes. By combining a competitive event platform with a social mission, Humanitix is reshaping the future of ticketing. Learn more at https://humanitix.com/us.

SOURCE Humanitix