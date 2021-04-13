Humanity First USA Launches Fast to Feed Campaign During Ramadan

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity First USA (HFUSA) is launching its Fast to Feed campaign during the month of Ramadan this year from April 14th, 2021 through May 13th, 2021. They will also have a "National Donate a Lunch Day: COVID-19 Response" on May 1st, 2021, which is part of the Fast to Feed Campaign.

Donate Your Lunch during our Fast 2 Feed campaign to help Food Security in America!

By fasting for over 14 hours a day in the month of Ramadan, all Muslims get a small taste of hunger, thus giving many the realization of the pain endured by millions of starving human beings. However, unlike many who go on to enjoy their favorite foods after breaking their fast in the evening, millions do not have the luxury of even one meal a day. This is especially relevant in these unprecedented times with the spread of COVID-19. Many are hungry in America and would need one lunch to survive a day in hunger.

Hunger among Americans is real. According to USDA, 50 million people in the United States, including 17 million children, are battling hunger and feeling food insecure. This is almost a 2% increase since 2019 due to COVID-19.

With a vision to make America hunger free, HFUSA's Food Security program seeks to reduce hunger and food wastage, provide food for our communities, and raise awareness about food insecurity.

During Humanity First USA's Fast to Feed campaign and specifically on the "National Donate a Lunch Day: COVID-19 Response" they urge consumers to donate the value of one meal to fill a hungry stomach. Humanity First USA's supporters from other faiths can also try to experience a day of fasting or skip a meal and donate the cost of that meal to feed children, parents, or elders who are suffering because of hunger in America during these dire times.

The campaign will support many food pantries and soup kitchens across the US, and will also support many of our makeshift COVID-19 response pantries in several other cities in America and around the world.

Humanity First USA's goal is to raise $100,000 during this campaign.

Donations can be made at: https://fundraise.humanityfirst.org/Fast2Feed2021

For more information, please visit https://usa.humanityfirst.org/hf_campaigns/fast2feed/

