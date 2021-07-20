Humanity Health Launches to Address Lack of Diversity in Healthcare Leadership with Founding Investment from Deerfield Management

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity Health, Inc. today announced its launch with a founding investment from Deerfield Management. The equity raise will fund Humanity's development of a premier career acceleration and talent sourcing platform for underrepresented leaders and innovators in healthcare and life sciences.

It is envisioned that Humanity Health will be built upon best-in-class technology and a personalized service approach. It is the aim of Humanity Health to provide BIPOC and women health care leaders with significant access and support for their career transitions and deliver employers better and more inclusive placement outcomes.

Humanity Health will be led by veteran entrepreneur, Ron Mitchell, who will oversee the strategy and operations of the company. Ron brings two decades of experience building and managing consumer and enterprise businesses focused on recruiting and professional development. He is the former CEO & Founder of Virgil Holdings Inc. and CareerCore Inc., two technology enabled companies delivering innovative solutions to hiring and talent development.

"It is of vital importance to increase the diversity of leadership across the healthcare ecosystem in order to advance health equity and innovation. Deerfield recently released results of a study indicating that nearly 50% of investor-backed healthcare companies had no women board members. The statistics for Black & Latinx are even more stark," Mr. Mitchell said. "With Humanity Health, in collaboration with Deerfield, we have a vehicle that will transform how healthcare talent is identified, developed and placed in positions of leadership - ultimately leading to better business decisions and health equity."

Deerfield, a healthcare investment company dedicated to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy, has more than $14B in assets under management and more than 200 private and public investments across the life science, medical device, diagnostic, digital health and health services industries. Deerfield is supporting Humanity Health in a range of operational areas, including talent recruitment and retention, technology development, branding and marketing.

"If we want to see more diversity across our own portfolio of companies, then we need to commit to companies like Humanity Health in the same way that we would any other translational or research-based partnership. The mission of Humanity Health is parallel to several Deerfield initiatives, such as Women in Science and Break Into the Boardroom, which aim to increase the number of women working across the healthcare spectrum, particularly at the most senior levels," said James Flynn, Deerfield Managing Partner.

The Humanity Health community will be a resource for companies seeking diverse healthcare and life sciences leadership talent, and simultaneously be a premier career acceleration resource.

About Humanity Health

About Deerfield

