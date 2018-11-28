Humanity Recognized as HR Software Industry Leader by G2 Crowd

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity , a leading provider of cloud-based employee shift scheduling solutions for the enterprise, today announced its inclusion as a leading HR solution in 31 G2 Crowd Winter 2019 reports, and recognition across a range of categories including Workforce Management, Time Tracking, and Employee Scheduling.

G2 Crowd, an online B2B software review platform, ranks products and vendors in an industry Grid® and index based on reviews gathered from its online community of software users, as well as data collected from social networks and other online resources.1

"Customer satisfaction defines our success as a Software as a Service provider. Above all else, our mission is to simplify staff management and scheduling processes for businesses with shift-based positions," said Chris Amani, CEO, Humanity. "We love hearing our customers' real-world positive experiences and are honored to be recognized as a top technology solution for companies looking for efficient, top-of-the-market workforce software."

Humanity was recognized as a leader in Workforce Management:

Included in the visual quadrant Grid ® as a Leader in Overall Workforce Management; Leader in Mid-Market; Leader in Small-Business; High Performance in Enterprise

as a Leader in Overall Workforce Management; Leader in Mid-Market; Leader in Small-Business; High Performance in Enterprise Ranked top resource in Implementation Index, including first place for Mid-Market; second for Enterprise; second for Overall Implementation

Recognized for top customer satisfaction as third best in Overall Relationship Index; among the top ten in Mid-Market Relationship Index and Enterprise Relationship Index

Placed among top ten products in Overall Usability Index and Enterprise Usability; top 20 products for Mid-Market Usability

Humanity was named a top solution for Time Tracking:

Included in the visual quadrant Grid ® as a Leader in Overall Time Tracking; Small-Business; Mid-Market

as a Leader in Overall Time Tracking; Small-Business; Mid-Market Listed as second top solution in Mid-Market Implementation Index; included in Small-Business and Overall Implementation

Included in Relationship Index for Time Tracking; Small-Business Index; Mid-Market Index

Listed in Results Index for Time Tracking; Small-Business Results Index; Mid-Market Results Index

Among top products in Usability Index for Time Tracking; Mid-Market Usability Index; Small-Business Usability Index

Humanity was featured as an Employee Scheduling solution:

Included in the visual quadrant Grid ® for Employee Scheduling; Mid-Market Grid ® for Employee Scheduling

for Employee Scheduling; Mid-Market Grid for Employee Scheduling Among top ten solutions recognized for successful customer relations in Relationship Index for Employee Scheduling

Humanity is offered as Software as a Service (SaaS), and integrates quickly and easily with today's leading HCM platforms. Reducing the time needed to create, publish and manage employee staff schedules by up to 80 percent, Humanity is used by a range of leading organizations to support today's workforce. Companies like Kaiser Permanente, HBO, Lululemon, Lyft, Chick-fil-A, and many more count on Humanity every day to build and maintain staff schedules– helping to ensure employee satisfaction and enabling complete Human Capital visibility across the organization.

About Humanity

Humanity offers a cloud-based employee scheduling platform that accelerates schedule creation by up to 80 percent while providing organizations of all sizes with unprecedented insight into their operations and empowering them with actionable data to optimize staffing based on historical sales and sales forecasts, employee skill set, and staff availability. Humanity is offered as Software as a Service (SaaS) and can be deployed as a stand-alone solution in the cloud, or integrated quickly and easily with today's leading HCM platforms— without the need for any customization. For more information or to schedule a free 30-day trial, visit humanity.com .

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Humanity disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

1 For more information on G2 Crowd's scoring methodology, visit: https://www.g2crowd.com/static/g2_grid_scores

SOURCE Humanity

Related Links

https://www.humanity.com

