Humanity Rejoices: Hello Butty® Launches Flagship Web Boutique HelloButty.com

Citizens of Earth now have unfettered access to a stylish selection of products adorned with smiling butts at agreeable price points.

TUCSON, Ariz., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Courageously addressing the world's alarming lack of affordable consumer merchandise festooned with adorable smiling butts, Hello Butty® launches its flagship web boutique, HelloButty.com.

Harnessing the powers of new print-on-demand technology, online retail accessibility and a friendly, anthropomorphized smiling butt, HelloButty.com finally gives a restless world what it has been demanding: Quality t-shirts, bomber jackets, backpacks and much more - all completely covered with countless floating, smiling butts.

Crystal models the Hello Butty® pattern dress in silver grey. hellobutty.com Fulta models the Hello Butty® unisex logo sweatshirt in pink and pattern leggings in lime green. hellobutty.com

"I'm not sure how society has managed to make it this far without something like HelloButty.com," observes creator David Hoffman, "If I couldn't have my loose-leaf organic Earl Grey tea with grass-fed half n' half and free-range agave syrup in my fashionable 15oz Hello Butty® ceramic mug in bold pink, I doubt I'd ever come out from under the bed."

From sweatshirts to duffel bags to gym shorts to fanny packs, HelloButty.com's premier launch collection features something for every smiling butt lover in the world.

"And even if I decided to stay under the bed, I'd be perfectly cozy with a Hello Butty® throw blanket and several coordinating pillows," adds creator David Hoffman.

HelloButty.com is open for business 24/7.

