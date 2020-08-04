Humanix Books to Publish James Kerr's Next Book

CROMWELL, Conn., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James M. Kerr, well-known management consultant and executive coach, inked a deal to publish his next business book with Humanix Books, a division of Newsmax. The book, tentatively titled Indispensable: How great leaders build strong companies customers can't live without, provides the agenda for becoming the business that customers prefer over any other in the marketplace.

"This book delivers valuable perspective on what it takes to bring a business to the next level of performance. The intention is to provide the reader with a framework for success and an opportunity to learn from visionary business leaders including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon through the many real-life examples sprinkled throughout the book," says author James M. Kerr, Founder, Indispensable Consulting.

This book has been decades in the making. As his management consulting practice enters its third decade, Jim Kerr has had the occasion to reflect back on the many terrific engagements that he has led with some of the largest, most successful enterprises in the world. It is through his work with clients including General Dynamics, The Home Depot and JP Morgan Chase that has afforded him the unique opportunity to develop and fine-tune winning business strategies for the best companies on the planet. The result, captured in this book, is his formula for what it takes to become Indispensable.

"All of us like to think our businesses are indispensable. Few of them truly are. James Kerr's new book, Indispensable, provides insights that demonstrate what it truly means to be an indispensable enterprise. It is a matter of people, culture, strategy, and, of course, leadership. The book is packed with real-life examples culled from Kerr's research and consulting practice. The result is a book that will make you and your business indispensable," says John Baldoni, internationally recognized leadership educator and the author of 14 books, including GRACE: A Leader's Guide to a Better Us.

The book will be released in January 2021.

About Indispensable Consulting: We are a management consulting firm that has been providing exceptional consulting and executive coaching services in the areas of strategy, culture and organizational development for more than 25 years.

