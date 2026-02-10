Humanix Selected as Top 10 Finalist for RSAC™ 2026 Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest

Humanix Recognized for Industry-First Human Threat Detection and Response Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanix , the company protecting the human layer from social engineering attacks, has been named one of the Top 10 Finalists for the RSAC™ 2026 Conference Innovation Sandbox contest for its work in delivering the first Human Threat Detection and Response platform. Humanix will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, March 23 at RSAC 2026 Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The RSAC™ Innovation Sandbox contest is widely considered one of the world's premier opportunities for the cybersecurity startup community as promising young cybersecurity companies showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is commonly recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 100 acquisitions and received $17.8 billion in investments over the last 20 years. Humanix will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round. Each of the Top 10 Finalists will receive a $5 million investment to drive cybersecurity innovation .

"Building a safer society starts with bold ideas, new technologies, and real-world solutions," said Cecilia Marinier, Vice President, Innovation & Scholars, RSAC. "This year's Top 10 RSAC Innovation Sandbox Finalists provide a preview of what real innovation looks like to help solve the vexing problems the industry is currently tackling."

The human attack surface represents the industry's largest blind spot. As AI super-charges the frequency and effectiveness of social engineering, the risks faced by organizations are getting exponentially worse. Humanix solves these challenges by using conversational AI trained on cognitive psychology to detect social engineering attacks as they happen across voice, chat, email, and service channels. As a result, security teams can detect and respond to natural language attacks targeting people.

With Humanix, cybersecurity teams can:

Assess: Map the human attack surface to identify exposure patterns

Map the human attack surface to identify exposure patterns Detect: Identify active social engineering through analysis of manipulation tactics, impersonation attempts, pressure techniques, policy violations, and identity verification failures

Identify active social engineering through analysis of manipulation tactics, impersonation attempts, pressure techniques, policy violations, and identity verification failures Respond: Enables context-aware remediation with recommended actions

Enables context-aware remediation with recommended actions Assure: Continuously monitor interactions to verify compliance with policies and procedures

"Virtually every major breach in the last few years was the direct result of interactive social engineering," said Keith Stewart, Founder & CEO of Humanix. "Humanix detects the manipulation, deception, and impersonation attacks behind the most impactful breaches, from help desk agents deceived to reset MFAs to executive impersonation and control failures in payment workflows. Our high scale data processing pipeline powered by proprietary insights and fine-tuned models trained on human psychology enables security teams to rapidly detect and respond to these threats. At Humanix, we believe in protecting people, not blaming them with endless training."

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 9:30 AM PT on Monday, March 23 and winners will be announced at approximately noon the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes: David Chen , Head of Global Technology Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley; Larry Feinsmith , Head of Global Technology Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships at JPMorganChase; Paul Kocher , Independent Researcher; Niloofar Razi , Operating Partner at Capitol Meridian Partners; and Nasrin Rezai , SVP & CISO at Verizon. Dr. Hugh Thompson , RSAC Executive Chairman and Program Committee Chair of RSAC Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSAC 2026 Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 23-26, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About Humanix

Humanix is redefining cybersecurity by making the human layer visible and defensible, closing the largest blind spot: social engineering. Using AI-powered natural language analysis, Humanix detects and responds to these attacks as they happen across help desks, service desks and customer-facing channels. Humanix believes people should be protected, not punished for being human. Humanix helps organizations detect and respond to attacks, while validating that their human-facing processes are safe. For more information, visit humanix.ai .

About RSAC

As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSAC™ Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit OneRSAC.com .

Media Contact for Humanix:

Natura Sant Foster

[email protected]

SOURCE Humanix.ai