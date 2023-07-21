Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market worth $349 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the humanized mouse and rat model industry is set to undergo transformative advancements, revolutionizing biomedical research and drug development. These cutting-edge models, where mice and rats are genetically modified to possess human-like characteristics and immune systems, will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between preclinical studies and clinical trials. Through refined genetic engineering techniques, these models will closely mimic human physiology, enabling more accurate and predictive assessments of drug safety, efficacy, and disease mechanisms. Moreover, the industry will witness the integration of advanced technologies, such as CRISPR/Cas9, to expedite the creation of customized humanized models, tailoring them to specific diseases or individual patient profiles. These advancements will spur collaboration between academia, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech firms, fostering a dynamic research ecosystem focused on targeted therapies and personalized medicine. Ultimately, the humanized mouse and rat model industry will emerge as a key driver in medical breakthroughs, enhancing our understanding of complex diseases and paving the way for transformative healthcare solutions.

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $259 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $349 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising demand for personalized medicine is one of the prominent driving factor of the humanized mouse and rat model market. Existing mouse models have certain limitations in predictive research, unable to effectively gauge response in human cancer patients. Therefore, research institutes and academic institutes are focused on the development of advanced innovative models. Demand for personalized medicine is further driven by advancements in proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics. Additionally demand for targeted diagnostics and preventive medicine are propelling the demand for humanized mouse and rat research models.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market"

140 - Tables

27 - Figures

188 - Pages

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $259 million Estimated Value by 2028 $349 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for humanized rat models Key Market Drivers Rising use of humanized models in drug discovery research

The genetic models dominated the humanized mouse and rat model market in 2022.

Based on type, the humanized mouse and rat model market has been segmented into humanized mouse models and humanized rat models. The humanized mouse models segment is further divided into genetic humanized mouse models and cell-based humanized mouse models. The genetic models generated highest revenue in 2022. In genetic humanized mouse models, the human protein/domain is expressed while the mouse protein/domain is suppressed in all cells and tissues. Genetic humanized mouse models have been successfully adopted in analyzing biological efficacy, safety testing, pharmaceutical compounds, and studying novel therapeutics. Humanized mouse models are gaining demand in studies around drug metabolism and immune system development & functioning.

The oncology segment represented a dominant share in the market in 2022.

Based on application, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into toxicology, oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, hematopoiesis, neuroscience, and other applications. Humanized models mimic human cancers and act as essential platforms for cancer research. Cancer research involves studying cancer biology and understanding or predicting cancer, including tumor characterization, tumorigenesis, and metastasis. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of cancer research programs in academic & research institutes and favorable support by governments for cancer research.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the humanized mouse and rat model market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the region, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increase in demand for market products across China and India is the key contributive factor. Led by growing R&D activities, the outsourcing of preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services for small & large molecules is expected to increase in the country. The growing pharmaceutical industry, the rising number of CROs, and rising research activities will drive the growth of China's humanized mouse and rat model market.

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing research activities using humanized models Rising demand for personalized medicine Continuous support and initiatives from government and private sectors for cancer research Growing R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors

Restraints:

High cost of custom humanized models Laws and regulations for ethical use of animal models in research

Opportunities:

Rising demand for humanized PDX models Emergence of CRISPR as a powerful tool in biomedical research Rising demand for humanized rat models

Challenges:

Alternatives for animal testing Limitations of humanized mouse models

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the global humanized mouse and rat model market include Charles River Laboratories (US), THE JACKSON LABORATORY (JAX) (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Crown Biosciences (US), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), Hera BioLabs (US), genOway (France), Inotiv (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology (China), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), TRANS GENIC (Japan), Harbour Antibodies BV (Netherlands), Oncodesign (France), Pharmatest Services (Finland), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), TransCure services (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India), GemPharmatech (China), and Biocytogen (US).

Recent Developments:

In January 2022 , Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US) launched the huNOG-EXL EA (early access) humanized immune system (HIS) mouse.

, Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US) launched the huNOG-EXL EA (early access) humanized immune system (HIS) mouse. In October 2021 , The Jackson Laboratory (US) acquired RMS Business of Charles River Laboratories Japan, Inc. ( Japan ) which is Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services (RMS) business as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

, The Jackson Laboratory (US) acquired RMS Business of Charles River Laboratories Japan, Inc. ( ) which is Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services (RMS) business as a wholly-owned subsidiary. In September 2021 , Biocytogen (US) collaborated with Envigo (US) in order to support the research applications of the triple immunodeficient B-NDG mouse. Envigo is the exclusive provider of B-NDG mice in the US, Europe , and certain APAC regions.

, Biocytogen (US) collaborated with Envigo (US) in order to support the research applications of the triple immunodeficient B-NDG mouse. Envigo is the exclusive provider of B-NDG mice in the US, , and certain APAC regions. In March 2021 , Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US) acquired Cognate BioServices, Inc. (US) a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering comprehensive manufacturing solutions for cell therapies. The acquisition expanded Charles River's broad capabilities across the major CDMO platforms for cell and gene therapies.

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Advantages:

Predictive Validity: Humanized models closely mimic human physiology, genetics, and immune responses, providing a more accurate representation of human disease progression and treatment outcomes. This predictive validity enhances the reliability of preclinical data and improves the likelihood of successful translation to clinical trials.

Reduced Ethical Concerns: Using humanized models reduces the need for animal testing on non-human species, addressing ethical concerns and promoting more humane research practices.

Personalized Medicine: These models can be customized to replicate specific patient profiles or disease conditions, enabling personalized medicine approaches for tailored treatment strategies.

Drug Efficacy and Safety Screening: Humanized models allow for rigorous assessment of drug efficacy and safety before progressing to human clinical trials, reducing the risk of adverse effects and optimizing the drug development process.

Understanding Disease Mechanisms: By closely resembling human biology, these models offer valuable insights into disease mechanisms and underlying molecular pathways, advancing our understanding of complex diseases.

Rapid and Cost-Effective Research: Humanized models can accelerate research timelines by providing faster results compared to traditional animal models. This efficiency reduces overall research costs and expedites the discovery of novel therapies.

Translatability to Humans: The ability of humanized models to recapitulate human responses enhances the likelihood of successful translation of research findings to human patients, fostering more effective treatments.

Targeted Therapies: Humanized models facilitate the evaluation of targeted therapies by replicating the specific molecular targets present in human diseases, aiding in the development of precision medicine approaches.

Infectious Disease Research: Humanized models are particularly valuable in studying infectious diseases, allowing researchers to study pathogen-host interactions and test potential vaccines and antiviral treatments.

Academic and Industry Collaboration: The widespread adoption of humanized models fosters collaboration between academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech firms, encouraging a dynamic exchange of knowledge and resources to advance medical research collectively.

Overall, the humanized mouse and rat model market represents a pivotal advancement in the biomedical field, enabling researchers to overcome the limitations of traditional models and paving the way for more effective and personalized medical interventions in the future.

