Humanized Mouse Model Market size to grow by USD 133.23 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing adoption of personalized medicine to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The humanized mouse model market size is set to grow by USD 133.23 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will be progressing at a CAGR of 13.18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing adoption of personalized medicine drives the growth of the market. A new area of medicine is personalized medicine, which is known as precision medicine or individualized medicine helps to pinpoint specific biomarkers. This is done in order to determine the best course of action for each patient. Furthermore, the use of humanized mouse models will rise in response to the rising demand for personalized medicine. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Humanized Mouse Model Market 2023-2027

The humanized mouse model market covers the following areas:

The report on the humanized mouse model market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Humanized Mouse Model Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Humanized Mouse Model Market Trend

Strategic alliances is an emerging market trend shaping the humanized mouse model market. Market vendors compete in the global market for humanized mouse models and concentrate on creating fresh approaches to gain a competitive edge and hold onto their monopoly. Also, they concentrate on partnerships to enhance their product line and increase customer reach through new distribution systems. Thus, such partnerships will positively influence market growth during the forecast period.

Humanized Mouse Model Market Challenge

The availability of substitutes, such as in vitro test methods and online patient drug databases, is challenging the humanized mouse model market growth. Animal welfare groups such as PETA are pressurizing researchers to stop the use of animals for testing. The drawbacks of animal experimentation include ethical concerns, the need for skilled manpower, time-consuming protocols, and high costs. The emergence of these alternative models has been rapid. However, they have still not affected the demand for humanized mouse models. Therefore, these alternative models need more R&D for targeted therapies.

Humanized Mouse Model Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (genetically humanized mouse model and cell-based humanized mouse model), end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic and research institutions), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The market share growth by the genetically modified mouse model segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. In genetically altered mouse models, a particular gene is either deleted or replaced. Such models are effective resources for numerous molecular research and drug discovery applications. Mice are genetically modified and their reactions to stress are examined to gain knowledge that serves as the foundation for human research. Additionally, the use of genetically humanized mouse models has also been accelerated by recent product launches and innovations. Hence, such factors will augment the market segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Altogen labs

Biocytogen

BioSafety Research Center Inc.

Champions Oncology Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Cyagen Biosciences

Envigo

Gempharmatech Co. Ltd.

genOway

Harbour Biomed

Hera Biolabs Inc.

Horizon Discovery Ltd.

ingenious targeting laboratory

JANVIER LABS

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

PolyGene AG

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Yecuris Corp.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Biocytogen - The company offers humanized Immune checkpoint mice which is designed to study the research in cancer immunotherapy in order to treat cancer disease.

The company offers humanized Immune checkpoint mice which is designed to study the research in cancer immunotherapy in order to treat cancer disease. Champions Oncology Inc. - The company offers humanized mouse models that support the engraftment of many functional components of the human immune system.

The company offers humanized mouse models that support the engraftment of many functional components of the human immune system. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - The company offers humanized mouse model which is designed to predict human responses related to therapeutic area as a part of the clinical development program.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market size is expected to increase to USD 303.49 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market segmentation by technology (natural source extraction and recombinant technology) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in the prevalence of infertility is notably driving the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market growth.

The human organoids market size is expected to increase to USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.9%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers human organoids market segmentations by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and research institutes, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The advantages of human organoids over traditional methods is notably driving the human organoids market growth.

Humanized Mouse Model Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 133.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altogen labs, Biocytogen, BioSafety Research Center Inc., Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Cyagen Biosciences, Envigo, Gempharmatech Co. Ltd., genOway, Harbour Biomed, Hera Biolabs Inc., Horizon Discovery Ltd., ingenious targeting laboratory, JANVIER LABS, Ozgene Pty Ltd., PolyGene AG, Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and Yecuris Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global humanized mouse model market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global humanized mouse model market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Genetically humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Genetically humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Genetically humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Genetically humanized mouse model - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Genetically humanized mouse model - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cell-based humanized mouse model - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cell-based humanized mouse model - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on CROs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Academic and research institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Academic and research institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Biocytogen

Exhibit 111: Biocytogen - Overview



Exhibit 112: Biocytogen - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Biocytogen - Key offerings

12.4 BioSafety Research Center Inc.

Exhibit 114: BioSafety Research Center Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: BioSafety Research Center Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: BioSafety Research Center Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Champions Oncology Inc.

Exhibit 117: Champions Oncology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Champions Oncology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Champions Oncology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Champions Oncology Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Exhibit 121: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Creative Biolabs

Exhibit 126: Creative Biolabs - Overview



Exhibit 127: Creative Biolabs - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Creative Biolabs - Key offerings

12.8 Cyagen Biosciences

Exhibit 129: Cyagen Biosciences - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cyagen Biosciences - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cyagen Biosciences - Key offerings

12.9 Envigo

Exhibit 132: Envigo - Overview



Exhibit 133: Envigo - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Envigo - Key offerings

12.10 Gempharmatech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Gempharmatech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Gempharmatech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Gempharmatech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 genOway

Exhibit 138: genOway - Overview



Exhibit 139: genOway - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: genOway - Key offerings

12.12 Harbour Biomed

Exhibit 141: Harbour Biomed - Overview



Exhibit 142: Harbour Biomed - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Harbour Biomed - Key offerings

12.13 Hera Biolabs Inc.

Exhibit 144: Hera Biolabs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hera Biolabs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Hera Biolabs Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 ingenious targeting laboratory

Exhibit 147: ingenious targeting laboratory - Overview



Exhibit 148: ingenious targeting laboratory - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: ingenious targeting laboratory - Key offerings

12.15 JANVIER LABS

Exhibit 150: JANVIER LABS - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 151: JANVIER LABS - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 152: JANVIER LABS - Key offerings

12.16 Taconic Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 153: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 The Jackson Laboratory

Exhibit 156: The Jackson Laboratory - Overview



Exhibit 157: The Jackson Laboratory - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: The Jackson Laboratory - Key news



Exhibit 159: The Jackson Laboratory - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio