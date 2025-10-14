Humanly Announces Acquisitions of Sprockets, Qualifi, and HourWork to Create End-to-End Conversational AI Hiring Platform

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanly today announced the acquisitions of Sprockets, Qualifi, and HourWork, uniting three category leaders to create a true end-to-end AI hiring solution.

The combined platform will power hiring for Fortune 500 enterprises, mid-market, and high-growth companies — giving employers one seamless system to source, screen, interview, hire, and retain talent at scale.

"This news comes at a pivotal time," said Prem Kumar, CEO and Founder of Humanly. "Employers are being flooded with applicants driven by AI-enabled applying, while still grappling with high turnover and the urgent need to scale hiring without adding headcount. By bringing these companies together, we're creating the most comprehensive AI recruiting platform on the market."

Each acquisition adds critical capabilities to Humanly's platform:

Sprockets combines its hiring platform, frontline manager app, and sourcing and screening suites with Humanly's conversational AI, allowing businesses to build stronger talent pipelines and select best-fit applicants more efficiently.

Qualifi adds automated phone and voice screening as new channels within Humanly's conversational AI (chat, SMS, email, video), cutting the time to identify top candidates from days to minutes.

adds automated phone and voice screening as new channels within Humanly's conversational AI (chat, SMS, email, video), cutting the time to identify top candidates from days to minutes. HourWork extends Humanly's conversational AI beyond hiring into post-hire engagement, helping employers onboard, train, engage, and retain hourly workers.

Humanly has also launched its AI Interviewer, giving employers the ability to interview candidates instantly and at scale—unlocking access to the 95% of applicants who are currently overlooked.

Kumar previously helped integrate LinkedIn's data asset into Microsoft's product suite after its acquisition, and sees similar potential in building the world's largest database of "AI-interviewed" candidates.

"This is more than just an acquisition," Kumar added. "It's a roll-up strategy designed to redefine how millions of workers are hired, placed, and retained—using AI to power every step of the journey, from the first hello to onboarding and beyond."

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Humanly.io