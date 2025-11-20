Humanly Launches Updated Conversational AI Platform to Accelerate High-Volume Enterprise Hiring

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanly , an HR technology company focused on streamlining enterprise hiring, today announced the launch of its updated conversational AI platform. The new release includes enhancements designed to improve candidate engagement, automate early-stage screening, and shorten hiring timelines for high-volume roles.

The update adds five years of training data from both human-led and automated interviews. This makes it easier for the system to understand what candidates want, check if they are a good fit for the role, and keep the quality of responses high at scale. The platform now has a unified communication framework that lets you do automated chat qualification, phone screenings, and structured video interviews.

Prem Kumar, the company's CEO and co-founder, says that the technology aims to solve one of the biggest problems in the hiring industry:

"Companies usually only talk to about five percent of the people who apply without AI tools. Our goal with Humanly is to make sure that all candidates are considered. This will increase the chances of finding the right fit and cut hiring times by a lot," Kumar said.

Expanded Automation for Early-Stage Hiring

The upgraded version provides a sequence of automated steps that help hiring teams evaluate applicants more efficiently:

Chat-based qualification to confirm the required criteria

Automated phone screenings using conversational AI

AI-enabled video interviews with structured evaluation formats

These additions are designed to reduce applicant drop-off, maintain engagement across high-volume roles, and deliver consistent information to recruiting teams.

Unified Communication and Data Integration

A key component of the new release is Humanly's unified communication model, which consolidates email, SMS, chat, and interview data into a single system. This centralization supports more accurate assessments and provides hiring teams with a complete view of each candidate's interactions.

The platform also integrates with major applicant-tracking systems, including SAP SuccessFactors, and is optimized for both enterprise-scale and fast-growing organizations.

"You're splitting your data and making the overall experience worse if you use six or seven different AI tools. Humanly benefits from five years of training data gathered from both human-led and automated interviews. This helps our system learn and adapt its performance to each client," Kumar said.

About Humanly

Humanly is an HR technology company dedicated to solving the inefficiencies of the modern hiring process. Leveraging proprietary conversational AI, the platform provides automated candidate screening, video interviews, career coaching, and resume feedback, transforming hiring from a resource-draining numbers game into a genuine human connection at scale. Humanly empowers recruiters to focus on strategic engagement by ensuring every qualified candidate receives a meaningful conversation.

