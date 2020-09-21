HumanN Launches New Vitamin D3 Chews for Immune Health Support

Human n , known for its high-quality supplements has developed a product to support the estimated 1 billion people worldwide who have low levels of vitamin D. The new Vitamin D3 Chews provides 5,000 IU's of D3 in the biologically-efficient form cholecalciferol. The new supplement, which can be taken daily, are gluten free, non-GMO, soy free, and contain no artificial flavors. They deliver a burst of berry flavor and are a convenient option for those who have difficulty swallowing traditional pills.

"We are committed to expanding our product capabilities to not only offer supplements that promote overall health, but products that consumers will also enjoy taking daily," said Joel Kocher, Co-Founder and CEO of Humann. "At Humann, we have made it our mission to help every person reach their full potential through innovation and science; a philosophy we believe is important now more than ever. We are confident that our new high-potency Vitamin D3 Chews will seamlessly fit into any consumer's routine, providing them with a convenient and great-tasting way to promote immune health year-round."

Humann's mission to provide highest-quality products to help consumers achieve their health goals led them to developing a product that offers top quality within the vitamin D category. Through collaboration between Humann's scientists and third-party research teams, the brand has developed a portfolio of best-selling, clinically-researched ingredients and products. These products - used by medical professionals in their practices and 120+ collegiate and professional teams – aim to support healthy blood pressure, healthy circulation and promote the body's own Nitric Oxide production.

Humann's full catalog of products, including the new Vitamin D3 Chews is available online . For more information on Humann or its products, please visit www.humann.com .

About Humann

Humann is a groundbreaking supplement and functional nutrition company founded on the science of nitric oxide and its ability to support a healthy cardiovascular system and is backed by a renowned council of Science Advisory Board scientists and physicians. The innovators at Humann bring nutrition-science, in the form of supplements and functional foods, to consumers in effective, science-backed approaches that meet the demands of modern lifestyle. Its products are widely used by physicians and consumers alike, including over 120 Professional and Collegiate sports teams. Humann's product line includes leading products such as SuperBeets, BeetElite and Neo40. Learn more at www.humann.com .

