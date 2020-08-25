HumanN Listed as One of the Fastest Growing Companies by Inc. 5000 for the Sixth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humann , an industry leader in functional food and nutritional supplements for whole body health, today announced it has been named one of the nation's fastest growing private companies for the sixth consecutive year.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole reveal staggering growth as compared with prior lists as well. Of note, Humann has grown 10x the industry annual growth (CAGR) since the time they have been in business.

"We couldn't be more excited to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list for an extraordinary sixth consecutive year," said Joel Kocher, Co-Founder and CEO of Humann. "At Humann, we have made it our mission to help every human reach their full potential through innovation and science; a philosophy we believe is important now more than ever. This recognition not only validates our work, but also our unprecedented growth overall as we continue to support as many people as possible with our products."

Humann is a pioneer in research, discovery and science-backed innovation. Through collaboration between Humann's scientists and third-party research teams, including the Nitric Oxide (N-O) research program at the University of Texas Health Science Center, Humann has developed a portfolio of best-selling, nutrition-based products. These products - used by medical professionals in their practices and 120+ collegiate and professional teams – aim to support healthy blood pressure, healthy circulation and promote the body's own Nitric Oxide production.

To date, Humann has completed more than ten clinical trials on its industry-leading functional foods in conjunction with world-class institutions, such as The Hypertension Institute and the University of Iowa. Humann was also the recipient of the prestigious Nutrition Business Journal Science Award in 2017 for its dedication to science-backed products and work to redefine how people think about nutrition and the human body. Additionally, one of the 1998 Nobel Prize recipients for the discovery of nitric oxide as a key cardiovascular signaling molecule, Dr. Ferid Murad, recently joined the team under the renowned council of Science Advisory Board scientists and physicians dedicated to continued research and solutions within the health and wellness industries, and helping to shed light on the scientific developments Humann has pioneered thus far.

Humann's full catalog of products is available online . SuperBeets and Beet Elite are available in select national retailers, including select GNC, Whole Foods, Sprouts and Lifetime Fitness locations. For more information on Humann or its products, please visit www.humann.com .

About Humann

Humann is a groundbreaking supplement and functional nutrition company founded on the science of nitric oxide and its ability to support a healthy cardiovascular system and is backed by a renowned council of Science Advisory Board scientists and physicians. The innovators at Humann bring nutrition-science, in the form of supplements and functional foods, to consumers in effective, science-backed approaches that meet the demands of modern lifestyle. Its products are widely used by physicians and consumers alike, including over 120 Professional and Collegiate sports teams. Humann's product line includes SuperBeets, BeetElite, Neo40, and the newly launched SuperGrapes. Learn more at www.humann.com .

