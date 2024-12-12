Humanoid Robot Market: 36% Growth from APAC, Report on AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global humanoid robot market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.99 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.57% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Application (Personal assistance and caregiving, Research and space exploration, Education and entertainment, Search and rescue, and Public relations), Component (Hardware and Software), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Engineered Arts Ltd., EZRobot Inc., Figure AI Inc., HAHN Group GmbH, HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Invento Research Inc., Kawada Robotics Co. Ltd., Macco Robotics, PAL Robotics, Promobot LLC, ROBO GARAGE CO. LTD., Robosen Technologies Ltd, ROBOTIS Co. Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp., Trossen Robotics, UBTECH Robotics Inc.,United Robotics Group GmbH, HYULIM Robot Co., Ltd; HANSON ROBOTICS LTD; Engineered Arts Limited; Honda; KAWADA Robotics Corporation; SoftBank Robotics; Sanbot Co; ROBOTIS; Willow Garage; Toshiba Corporation Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - APAC is estimated to contribute 36%. To the growth of the global market. The Humanoid Robot Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The humanoid robot market in North America is experiencing growth due to increasing demand from the medical sector, advanced features in humanoid robots, and rising need for personal assistance in retail and education. In the automotive industry, the use of humanoid robots is expanding, with the US ranking third globally in robot density in this sector. In 2021, there was a 14% growth in the adoption of humanoid robots in North American automotive manufacturing. These robots offer benefits such as improved precision, efficiency, and safety, making them an attractive investment for businesses. The market is expected to continue growing as technology advances and industries discover new applications for humanoid robots.

Segmentation Overview

Application 1.1 Personal assistance and caregiving

1.2 Research and space exploration

1.3 Education and entertainment

1.4 Search and rescue

1.5 Public relations Component 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The personal assistance and caregiving segment of the global humanoid robot market is experiencing notable growth due to the increasing demand for robots that can help people with daily living tasks and provide companionship and mental health support. Key players, such as HANSON ROBOTICS, Toyota, and PAL Robotics, are developing humanoid robots with diverse capabilities, from basic tasks to advanced functions like conversing and emotion recognition. The aging population, rising home care demands, and technological advancements fuel market expansion. Startups and smaller companies also contribute, offering specialized humanoid robots for specific applications, like autism therapy or mobility assistance. Overall, the personal assistance and caregiving segment's growth will continue to drive the global humanoid robot market, as robots become increasingly capable and the need for caregiving services increases.

Research Analysis

The Humanoid Robot Market is experiencing rapid growth as advancements in AI, autonomy, and cognitive science drive innovation in various industries. Robots are being integrated into sectors such as aerospace for exploration and astronaut assistance, amusement parks for customer engagement, and assisted living for elderly care. In the future, humanoid robots are expected to revolutionize industries like grocery stores and hospitality, providing improved customer satisfaction and efficiency. Applications in fields like art, consciousness, and behavioral sciences are also emerging, broadening the scope of humanoid robotics. Companies are leveraging Ansys for simulation and design, while autonomous robots are being used in duty roles like elevators and electric generators. Foreign language capabilities add to their versatility, making humanoid robots an essential part of our future.

Market Overview

The Humanoid Robot Market is experiencing rapid growth as AI technology advances and robots become increasingly integrated into various industries. From 'AI for Good' projects to aerospace and amusement parks, humanoid robots are making waves in exploration, assisted living, and customer engagement. In the realm of art and behavioral sciences, robots are pushing boundaries in cognitive science, consciousness, and neuroscience. The marketplace also includes applications in manufacturing, such as autonomous robots for assembly lines and electric generators. In the future, humanoid robots will be found in grocery stores, hospitals, and even isolation wards, providing essential services with motivation and relevance. The market is driven by investment and policy, with startups and subsidies playing a significant role in innovation. Robots are also being used for payment systems, language translation, and even music composition. The possibilities are endless, from simulation software for strategic management to robots that can learn and adapt to their environment. The humanoid robot market is shaping the future of various industries and our daily lives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 HYULIM Robot Co., Ltd

11.2 HANSON ROBOTICS LTD

11.3 Engineered Arts Limited

11.4 Honda

11.5 KAWADA Robotics Corporation

11.6 SoftBank Robotics

11.7 Sanbot Co

11.8 ROBOTIS

11.9 Willow Garage

11.10 Toshiba Corporation

12 Appendix

