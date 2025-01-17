Humanoid Robot Market size to increase by USD 59.18 Billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Application, Component, Geography, Motion Type , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global humanoid robot market size is estimated to grow by USD 59.18 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 70.4% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Humanoid Robot Market 2025-2029

Application 1.1 Personal assistance and caregiving

1.2 Research and space exploration

1.3 Education and entertainment

1.4 Search and rescue

1.5 Public relations Component 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Country

US, Japan , China , South Korea , Canada , Germany , UK, UAE, France , and Brazil Motion Type

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The personal assistance and caregiving sector of the global humanoid robot market is experiencing notable expansion. Humanoid robots are engineered to aid individuals with various tasks and requirements, such as assisting the elderly and disabled in performing activities of daily living (ADL), offering companionship, and supporting mental health and well-being. The demand for humanoid robots in personal assistance and caregiving applications is projected to escalate due to factors like the aging global population, rising need for home care services, and advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence technology. Key players in this market include HANSON ROBOTICS, Toyota, and PAL Robotics, who are engineering humanoid robots with diverse capabilities, from basic tasks like picking up objects and mobility assistance to advanced tasks like conversing with people and recognizing emotions. Additionally, startups and smaller companies develop specialized humanoid robots for specific applications, like therapy for children with autism or mobility assistance for individuals with impairments. Overall, the personal assistance and caregiving segment of the global humanoid robot market is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing sophistication and capability of robots and the escalating demand for caregiving and assistance services.

Analyst Review

The Humanoid Robot Market is a dynamic and innovative industry that continues to push the boundaries of technology. Robot software and cognitive science are at the heart of humanoid robot development, enabling advanced capabilities such as machine learning and AI. Robot regulation ensures safety and ethical considerations are met, while robotic startups bring fresh ideas and disruptive technologies. Robotic design conferences showcase the latest trends and robotic future applications, from caregiving and healthcare to space exploration and automation. Robotic capabilities are expanding rapidly, with autonomous robots, robot behavior science, and robot skills leading the way. Robotic safety, security, and ethics are also key concerns as the robotic workforce continues to grow. The industry is rich in robotic innovation, with robotic training, education, and workshops providing opportunities for the next generation of roboticists. Robotic solutions are transforming various industries, from customer service and assistance to autonomous transportation and entertainment. Robotic adoption is on the rise, driven by the need for increased efficiency and productivity. The robotic industry is poised for continued growth, with robotic technology at its core.

Market Overview

The humanoid robot market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in robotics engineering, neurosciences, cognitive sciences, and artificial intelligence. Product launches in healthcare, eldercare, and mobility impairments sectors are transforming the industry, with dual-arm robots, ultraviolet germicidal cleaning robots, and robots for isolation and quarantine gaining popularity. Investors are showing interest in commercial investment, delivery robots, and kiosks, while research and development in robotics industry continues to drive innovation. Neuroscience and cognitive sciences are essential in developing robots with advanced sensory abilities and behavioral capabilities. The entertainment industry is exploring the use of humanoid robots for media sector and personal assistance. Robotics solutions are being integrated into education, laboratories, and space exploration. Funding from governments and robotics funds, as well as technological advancements in hardware costs, battery technologies, and next-generation sensors, are fueling the growth of the robotics market. The automotive industry and manufacturing companies are also investing in humanoid robots to address labor shortages and improve efficiency. The robotics industry is expected to continue its digital transformation, with voice sensors, lidar, and 3D/depth cameras becoming increasingly important.

Key Topics Covered:

EZRobot Inc.

Figure AI Inc.

HAHN Group GmbH

HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd.

Hasbro Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Invento Research Inc.

Kawada Robotics Co. Ltd.

Macco Robotics

PAL Robotics

Promobot LLC

ROBOTIS Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Trossen Robotics

UBTECH Robotics Inc.

United Robotics Group GmbH

