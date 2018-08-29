HUMANS OF FASHION FOUNDATION 501 (c) (3) will be having an event on Aug 29 2018 to kickoff New York Fashion Week and celebrate the global launch of the HOFF App at WOM Townhouse (214 Lafayette St)

Not-for-profit organization Humans of Fashion Foundation's last event was at Milan's Fashion Week on Thursday February 22nd with an event at Palazzina Appiani. This followed its star-studded launch in the United States at Cipriani Broadway to kickoff New York Fashion Week . The New York City launch speakers included an introduction by Somali-Canadian model Ubah Hassan, Humans of Fashion Foundation Founder and model Kristina Romanova; a heartfelt speech by South-African model, actress, and singer-songwriter Caron Bernstein; and closing words by best-selling author and thought-leader Panache Desai. Musical entertainment included Chloe Jane DJ'ing and model/rapper TK Wonder and singer-songwriter/HOFF co-founder Antoniette Costa debuting music video "Another Girl" featuring models Alina Puscau, Mirte Maas and Simone Aptekman. Proceeds from the song will go towards the foundation.





Notable attendees included: Toni Garrn, TK Wonder, Cipriana Quann, Aamito Lagum, Blanca Padilla, Maryna Linchuk, Elizabeth Sulcer, Ezra William, Zuzanna Bijoch, Ashley Chew, Kristine Froseth, Victoria Lopyreva, Alina Baikova, Lauren Singer, Sanne Vloet.





Fashion model Kristina Romanova (Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabanna) and singer-songwriter/lawyer Antoniette Costa (Billboard Classical Charts) founded the Humans of Fashion Foundation to create a platform that guides and connects individuals in the fashion industry who have experienced sexual harassment, abuse, misconduct and assault in the fashion industry with pro bono and subsidized legal professionals, counselors, and support networks. The Humans of Fashion Foundation wants to create a safer workplace for ALL professionals in the fashion industry from models and designers to stylists and makeup artists.





By releasing an application, the "HOFF app", dedicated to real-time advice, Humans of Fashion Foundation hopes to bring a revolutionary approach to address and prevent sexual harassment and abuse in the industry, and create a platform for discussion. By incorporating technology into the platform, it's working to make the industry safer and encourage support between fashion veterans and the younger generation.





About Foundation:





NGO Humans of Fashion Foundation



Humans of Fashion is to address and prevent sexual harassment, assault, abuse and misconduct in the fashion industry. The Humans of Fashion Foundation aims to achieve this by providing a platform to guide those who have experienced this type of abuse and connect them to pro-bono and subsidized legal professionals, counselors and support networks.





HOFF is launching a global app to help people in the fashion industry who cannot afford counseling, to seek therapy from accredited volunteer professionals and legal aid/education.





