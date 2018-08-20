Humans of Fashion Foundation Celebrates Launch of HOFF App to kickoff New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NGO Humans of Fashion Foundation celebrated the launch of their new app at the WOM Townhouse in Soho. Founded in 2017, the Humans of Fashion Foundation works to provide a holistic approach to prevent harassment and abuse in the fashion industry. HOFF Foundation provides those in need with an emotional support network.







The HOFF app technology connects individuals from the fashion industry to volunteer mental health professionals for therapeutic sessions and pro-bono lawyers for an initial consult and eventually, a mentor network in a confidential space. Through the app, one can schedule a call or an in-person meeting with a HOFF professional through the Give An Hour and Fashion Law Institute support networks.