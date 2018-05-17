Humans of Fashion Foundation will present its global initiative at FT Business of Luxury Summit Venice, Italy May 20-23, 2018

Speakers include Susan Scafidi, Founder and Academic Director of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham Law School (www.fashionlawinstitute.com) and Model/Entrepreneur/Actress Toni Garrn, founder of the Toni Garrn Foundation www.tonigarrnfoundation.org. Panelists will discuss with global fashion leaders, how anti-harassment policies, corporate code reform, technology and artificial intelligence will change the industry.

Humans of Fashion Co-Founders Kristina and Antoniette will demonstrate the beta version of HOFF app and how it works connecting users to pro-bono legal, health and mentor networks.

Fashion model Kristina Romanova (Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana) and singer-songwriter/lawyer Antoniette Costa (Billboard Classical Charts) founded the Humans of Fashion Foundation to create a platform that guides and connects individuals in the fashion industry who have experienced sexual harassment, abuse, misconduct and assault in the fashion industry with pro bono and subsidized legal professionals, counselors, and support networks. The Humans of Fashion Foundation wants to create a safer workplace for ALL professionals in the fashion industry from models and designers to stylists and makeup artists.

By releasing an application, the "HOFF app" dedicated to real-time advice, Humans of Fashion Foundation hopes to bring a revolutionary approach to address and prevent sexual harassment and abuse in the industry, and create a platform for discussion. By incorporating technology into the platform, it's working to make the industry safer and encourage support between fashion veterans and the younger generation.

About Foundation:

NGO Humans of Fashion Foundation is to address and prevent sexual harassment, assault, abuse and misconduct in the fashion industry. The Humans of Fashion Foundation aims to achieve this by providing a platform to guide those who have experienced this type of abuse and connect them to pro-bono and subsidized legal professionals, counselors and support networks.

