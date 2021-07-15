Humanscale's Liberty Ocean Chair Joins Smart Ocean as the First Task Chairs Made from Recycled Fishing Nets

"Liberty Ocean marries the timeless design of our classic Liberty chair while using recycled fishing nets that continuously degrade our oceans and marine life. At Humanscale, we're constantly pushing the boundaries on how plastics and other materials can be reimagined into beautiful ergonomic furniture that not only serve our consumers but our world at large. We look forward to releasing more net positive products on the market and ushering in a new era in manufacturing where sustainable action is integral." — Jane Abernethy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Humanscale.

The Liberty Ocean chair joins 25 other Humanscale pieces, about 60% of sales, recognized by the International Living Future Institute's Living Product Challenge (LPC) as certified climate, water and energy positive. The net positive certification provided by LPC, which is considered the most advanced sustainability standard for products, verifies that the manufacturing process for each of the certified products has a positive environmental impact. To qualify, each individual product is audited across twenty sustainability categories such as climate, waste, water and more. Within each category, the product must measurably give back more than it takes. Humanscale becomes the first company ever to offer any product—let alone 26—certified as climate, energy and water positive. While other companies have set goals to be net positive (or net zero) in the next decade, Humanscale offers net positive products that customers can buy right now.

The Liberty Ocean chair offers the same innovative mesh technology providing unparalleled, seamless support as the original Liberty task chair but with more sustainable manufacturing practices. Additional features include: a self-adjusting recline that automatically provides the right amount of support regardless of size or weight, a pivoting backrest that provides instant support as the sitter changes positions, a form-sensing mesh back that creates body-fitting contours, self-adjusting lumbar support for a customized fit, and adjustable or fixed armrests that connect to the backrest instead of the seat to stay with the body during recline. The Liberty Ocean comes in a variety of finishes, including mesh, fabric and leather options. Base models start at $1,237 and have a 15-year, 24/7 warranty. Link to purchase here: https://bit.ly/3ekV4Tw

About Humanscale

Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Through leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs, Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. Guided by the core philosophy that good design achieves more with less, Humanscale is committed to designing with the environment in mind. From using recycled materials to eliminating Red-List chemicals—which are often found in coatings, finishes and additives—their goal is to prioritize the health of its consumers as well as the planet. Because transparency is necessary to generate change within the industry, Humanscale also issues transparency labels with its products so consumers can feel confident and informed about their purchase. Committed to making a net positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. Click here for more information on Humanscale and their products .

