Humantech Adds an Additional Ergonomics Workshop in June

This blended-learning workshop was developed from Humantech's 40 years of experience helping Fortune 1000 companies build successful ergonomics processes. Prior to the workshop, attendees will gain a foundation in the basic principles of ergonomics through interactive e-learning modules.

Participants of this course will learn how to:

develop an ergonomics process at both strategic and tactical levels.

apply key assessment tools to recognize, evaluate, control, and track the reduction of MSD risks.

justify and communicate the value of ergonomics to leadership and demonstrate the return on investment.

For a complete course agenda and to register, visit the ergonomics seminars section of Humantech's website or call (734) 663-3330, ext. 132. This course meets the criteria for continuing education credits from a variety of professional associations.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT HUMANTECH:



For nearly 40 years, global companies have relied on Humantech for workplace improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. At Humantech, we help companies do ergonomics right.



Contact: Jennifer Sinkwitts

Tel: 734.663.3330 ext. 132

jsinkwitts@humantech.com

