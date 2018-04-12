Humantech Adds an Additional Ergonomics Workshop in June

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Humantech, Inc. adds an additional ergonomics workshop due to its sold-out May session. The Ergonomics Process Owner Workshop is a two-day, expert-led course fueled by current best practices and the latest technology to drive ergonomics improvements in the workplace. The event is being offered on Tuesday, June 12 - 13th at Humantech's corporate office and training center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

This blended-learning workshop was developed from Humantech's 40 years of experience helping Fortune 1000 companies build successful ergonomics processes. Prior to the workshop, attendees will gain a foundation in the basic principles of ergonomics through interactive e-learning modules.

Participants of this course will learn how to:

  • develop an ergonomics process at both strategic and tactical levels.
  • apply key assessment tools to recognize, evaluate, control, and track the reduction of MSD risks.
  • justify and communicate the value of ergonomics to leadership and demonstrate the return on investment.

For a complete course agenda and to register, visit the ergonomics seminars section of Humantech's website or call (734) 663-3330, ext. 132. This course meets the criteria for continuing education credits from a variety of professional associations. 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT HUMANTECH:

For nearly 40 years, global companies have relied on Humantech for workplace improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. At Humantech, we help companies do ergonomics right.

Contact: Jennifer Sinkwitts
Tel: 734.663.3330 ext. 132
jsinkwitts@humantech.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humantech-adds-an-additional-ergonomics-workshop-in-june-300628623.html

SOURCE Humantech, Inc.

