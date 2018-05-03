Humantelligence Adds Two New Board Members

Rahul Sachdev brings 20+ years of executive experience in technology with strong product and marketing experience in enterprise software and consumer internet industries. Rahul is co-founder & CEO of Datalaab, a Silicon Valley based intelligent B2B marketing platform company. Previously he was President & CEO of Get Satisfaction (Sprinklr) and held leadership positions at LinkedIn, Siebel Systems, Intelliden (IBM) and Accenture. Rahul holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a BS in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from Loughborough University.

With 20+ years of experience as an executive consultant for Fortune 1000 organizations, Raul Vega brings expertise with executive teams developing strategies and operating platforms for growth and profitability. Raul is the co-founder and CEO of Auxis, a professional services firm that has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Outsourcing Providers in the world. Prior to Auxis, Vega started his career with Price Waterhouse and PepsiCo International, leading a highly successful, multi-year Latin America business transformation program. Raul graduated from the University of Florida with a BS and MS degree in Accounting.

"We are delighted to have such inspirational leaders who disrupt the status quo, join our board. They will make a significant impact in achieving our vision of delivering at scale the most advanced talent analytics platform to impact corporate culture, turnover, and engagement," said Juan Luis Betancourt, CEO of Humantelligence.

"I am honored to serve on the Board," said Rahul Sachdev. "Humantelligence is transforming the HR software industry through AI and data analytics to help companies hire for best cultural fit. I'm excited to help Humantelligence drive significant change in the HR space and to contribute to the company's growth strategy."

"Culture is a critical component for organizations to get right if they are going to achieve and maintain peak performance. Their technology provides a significant opportunity to impact overall corporate performance by enabling companies with a science-based approach to select, engage and retain talent," said Raul Vega.

About Humantelligence

Humantelligence is the leading cloud-based recruiting and culture analytics solution that leverages break-through artiﬁcial intelligence and talent analytics to measure team culture and to help companies recruit for culture ﬁt and predictive success. With Humantelligence companies can streamline the recruiting process, significantly improve employee engagement, and reduce turnover. Humantelligence is headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices around the world and tens of thousands of users. To learn more about Humantelligence visit www.humantelligence.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humantelligence-adds-two-new-board-members-300641904.html

SOURCE Humantelligence

Related Links

http://www.humantelligence.com

