Humantelligence Receives Certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)

MIAMI, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Humantelligence, the nation's leading AI-driven recruiting and culture analytics platform, is proud to announce that it has been newly Certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

"Humantelligence delivers at scale the most advanced talent analytics platform to impact corporate culture, turnover, and engagement," said Juan Luis Betancourt, CEO of Humantelligence. "We offer a highly compelling value proposition to the Fortune 500 and other enterprises through an AI-based software platform for recruiting and culture analytics. The company is currently addressing the needs of the large enterprise market with a disruptive HR technology that will deliver tremendous value to corporations."

MBEs have access to numerous benefits and services – including access to new business development and joint venture possibilities with corporate entities and MBEs alike, business opportunity events and conferences, customized continuing education opportunities for MBE executives, and networking and relationship-building opportunities with corporate buyers. Standardized procedures assure consistent, identical, and rigorous review and certification of MBEs throughout the NMSDC Network.

"Humantelligence stands ready to help its corporate clients to meet their commitment to Diversity & Inclusion both within their hired ranks but also within their supply chain," said Humantelligence Board member Frantz Alphonse, Co-Founder and Sr. Managing Director of AP Capital Holdings. "The entire company is dedicated to supporting its clients across a number of contexts."

To learn more about how Humantelligence can help companies gain valuable culture insights and to recruit for the best cultural fit, contact gabriela.garner@humantelligence.com.

About Humantelligence

Humantelligence is the leading cloud-based recruiting and culture analytics platform that leverages break-through artiﬁcial intelligence and talent analytics to measure team culture and to help companies recruit for culture ﬁt and predictive success. With Humantelligence companies can streamline the recruiting process, significantly improve employee engagement, and reduce turnover. Humantelligence is headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices around the world and tens of thousands of users. To learn more about Humantelligence visit www.humantelligence.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

