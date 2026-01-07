Humantic AI Launches Agent Miia To Cut Enterprise Account Research For Sellers From 3 Hours To 8 Minutes

Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in AI-Led Sales Research and trusted by enterprise sales teams at AWS, Teleperformance, NextEra Energy etc., Humantic AI has introduced autonomous strategic account intelligence for complex B2B sales.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humantic AI today announced the public launch of Agent Miia (Machine Intelligence In Action), a multi-agent deep research AI that significantly reduces the time required for enterprise account research, enabling sales teams to prepare for high-stakes customer engagements in minutes instead of hours.

Humantic AI launching Agent Miia

Enterprise sales teams often spend several hours gathering and synthesizing information across company strategy, market dynamics, competitors, and buying committees. Despite this effort, insights are frequently fragmented or incomplete. Agent Miia addresses this challenge by autonomously conducting and synthesizing deep account research into structured, actionable intelligence tailored for complex B2B deals.

Agent Miia autonomously plans and executes account research workflows, consolidating insights across organizational context, competitive positioning, industry trends, and strategic priorities. The output is delivered in standardized, seller-ready formats including account briefs, executive summaries, and presentation-ready materials.

Unlike prompt-driven chat tools or general-purpose research assistants, Agent Miia is designed specifically for enterprise sales use cases. It goes significantly beyond what one can do with general-purpose LLMs by bringing in private data related to vendor spends, intent, job opening, technology stack and more. It then leverages a purpose-built reasoning engine to produce contextual intelligence aligned to deal strategy and buyer engagement. Sales teams can select varying depths of analysis, light, moderate, or deep, based on deal complexity and urgency.

Agent Miia is powered by Humantic AI's intelligence engine, which combines proprietary models, licensed third-party data, public sources, and customer-provided internal information. All outputs incorporate validation layers to ensure relevance and reliability for enterprise decision-making.

"Enterprise sales outcomes depend on understanding context, not just access to information," said Amarpreet Kalkat, CEO of Humantic AI. "Agent Miia enables sales teams to enter critical conversations with a clear understanding of the account, the market, and the buyer's priorities, without the manual research burden."

The launch of Agent Miia expands Humantic AI's Complete Buyer Intelligence platform. The platform integrates People Intelligence (Agent Pi), focused on understanding buyer personality and communication preferences, with Account Intelligence (Agent Miia) to support more relevant and effective enterprise sales engagement. It brings all of this intelligence to life for sellers in their flow of work through its intelligence activation engine Kairos.

About Humantic AI

Humantic AI is the Complete Buyer Intelligence platform for B2B sales teams. It provides previously impossible intelligence about customers and prospects to salespeople.

While most AI solutions focus on the seller, Humantic AI is unique in focusing on the buyer instead. It combines People Intelligence by Agent Pi, which creates a profile for each buyer in seconds and predicts their personality and communication preferences, with Account Intelligence by Agent Miia, which delivers deep, structured insights into an account's strategy, market context, competitive landscape, and buying dynamics.

Together, these capabilities enable sales teams to prepare for critical conversations with clarity, relevance, and confidence.

Its customers include industry pioneers across a variety of sectors like AWS, Firstsource, Wipro, Mitel, and Sandler Training. It is also taught as part of coursework at universities like Indiana University.

It is one of the Top 100 Highest-Satisfaction products in the world as per G2. In December 2024, Gartner named it to its Cool Vendor in AI-Led Sales Research report - a list that names only five Sales AI products.

Media Contact: [email protected] | https://humantic.ai

SOURCE Humantic AI