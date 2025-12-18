Humanz Powers Next-Gen Creator Economy with $15M Funding and Two Strategic Acquisitions

The new capital, following a 250% YoY growth, will strengthen Humanz's AI infrastructure and support its next wave of global acquisitions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanz, the AI-Platform for the creator economy, today announced a $15 million funding round alongside the strategic acquisitions of Ubiquitous and Bambassadors. The investment was backed by previous high profile investors and new institutional funds, and will help to accelerate AI product investments, support at least three additional acquisitions already planned for early 2026, bringing the funds raised to date to $32 million.

First post-acquisition gathering of Ubiquitous and Humanz at the NYC offices (Credit: Ohad Kab)

The creator economy is consolidating fast. AI is transforming how platforms operate, and influencer marketing - now valued at $250 billion - is entering a clear phase of M&A activity as agencies, platforms, holding companies, and private equity firms race to acquire capability and market share. Humanz is one of the leading companies driving this trend, and since launching in 2017, has expanded across Europe, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, and the United States - where its rapid expansion has solidified this market as its primary growth engine.

Humanz is an all-in-one operating system that powers the entire creator economy lifecycle, consolidating what typically requires multiple disconnected tools into a single, scalable infrastructure layer. The platform enables brands to discover and vet creators using AI-driven intelligence, manage campaigns from brief to execution, coordinate content approvals and workflows, process payments and contracts, and tracks performance with real-time analytics. It also measures attributable sales and ROI, all while maintaining ethical AI practices and supporting creator rights through transparent compensation and data ownership.

"The creator economy isn't broken. It's just been built on the wrong foundation," said Liran Liberman, CEO of Humanz. "With the acquisition of Ubiquitous and Bambassadors we will be able to double-down on our position in the U.S. and amplify our capabilities globally, giving creators and brands a unified experience from discovery to collaboration to measurable results. Backed by this new funding, we're accelerating our AI roadmap and pursuing additional acquisitions, paving the way toward category leadership."

The acquisitions of Ubiquitous and Bambassadors create powerful synergies that broaden Humanz's capabilities across the creator economy. Ubiquitous strengthens Humanz's U.S. footprint with established brand equity, enterprise budgets, and a deep influencer network - enabling greater operational efficiency and stronger product stickiness. With specialized tech in User-Generated Content (UGC) and performance marketing, Bambassadors delivers a critical infrastructure layer - powered by unique APIs and AI - that enables performance-oriented marketers and brands to achieve stronger, more efficient results across paid social media at scale. Together, these acquisitions enable Humanz to deliver a more seamless experience for the entire creator economy, extending product offerings while creating business opportunities for a broader spectrum of creators.

"We built Bambassadors for brands that prioritize performance and expect clear results, not promises. Global brands today want measurable impact, not noise, and that has guided everything we do—creating authentic, creative content and building a system that can test, analyze, and optimize it at speed" said Oded Farkash, CEO and co-founder of Bambassadors. "Now, with Humanz's AI engine and global infrastructure behind us, we've created a truly end-to-end performance stack that moves creators from content to conversion with full visibility. This is how modern marketing should work."

"Ubiquitous was founded on the simple belief that creators are unmatched storytellers, and brands deserve a transparent, results-driven way to collaborate with them," said Jess Flack Wilson, CEO and co-founder of Ubiquitous. "By joining forces with Humanz we can advance that vision globally. By combining our creator network, enterprise relationships, and executional expertise with Humanz's AI-driven infrastructure, we're creating a unified platform that brings discovery, creation, and results into one seamless, scalable experience. It's a huge step forward for the industry, and we're thrilled to help shape the next chapter of the creator economy."

The company has grown 250% year over year, supporting over 1 million creators and facilitating millions of collaborations that have generated hundreds of millions in attributable sales. Humanz works with leading global brands and agencies including Google, GroupM, L'Oréal, McDonald's, Nestlé, Omnicom, P&G, Unilever, and Zara, providing them with data-driven creator intelligence and scalable campaign infrastructure.

