Humareso Partners with Sentinel Pay Analytics to Revolutionize Compensation Benchmarking and Pay Equity Analytics

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humareso, a leading provider of innovative HR solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Sentinel Pay Analytics, a pioneer in comprehensive compensation benchmarking and pay equity analytics. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the HR industry, combining Humareso's expertise in HR consulting and technology with Sentinel Pay Analytics' cutting-edge tools and data-driven approach to compensation analysis.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, organizations face increasing pressure to ensure fair and equitable compensation practices while staying competitive in attracting and retaining top talent. The alignment between Humareso and Sentinel Pay Analytics aims to address these challenges by offering clients unparalleled insights and solutions in compensation benchmarking, job leveling, and pay equity analytics.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Sentinel Pay Analytics to empower organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about compensation and pay equity," said John Baldino, President of Humareso. "By combining our strengths in HR consulting and technology with Sentinel's expertise in data analytics, we are poised to revolutionize how organizations approach compensation management."

Through this partnership, clients of Humareso will gain access to Sentinel Pay Analytics' advanced suite of online pay equity services while maintaining access to relevant comprehensive compensation benchmarking data, job leveling frameworks, sophisticated pay banding and job grouping. These resources will enable organizations to benchmark their compensation practices against industry standards, establish clear job roles and responsibilities, and identify and address any potential pay disparities based on gender, ethnicity, or other demographic factors.

"Sentinel Pay Analytics is committed to helping organizations achieve fairness and transparency in their compensation practices," said Baldino. "By partnering with Humareso, we can extend the reach of our solutions and support to more organizations of all sizes, geographies and industries in their journey toward equitable and competitive compensation strategies."

The collaboration between Humareso and Sentinel Pay Analytics underscores a shared commitment to driving positive change in the HR landscape. By leveraging data-driven insights and innovative technology, the two companies are empowering organizations to build more inclusive workplaces and enhance employee satisfaction and retention.

For more information about Humareso and Sentinel Pay Analytics' partnership and their comprehensive suite of HR solutions, please visit www.humareso.com and www.sentinelpayanalytics.com.

