Humatics Appoints Technology Industry Leader Shawn Henry as Chief Executive Officer

"We started Humatics to bring great people together and to unleash them to build world changing technology and a highly profitable business," says Mindell, "As we transition from company formation and tech development to revenue growth and scaled deployment, Shawn's skills and experience are perfectly matched to the task."

Shawn has been President and COO of Humatics since May, 2020. He has over 26 years of industry experience in successfully developing and bringing business-critical technology to market. Shawn joined Humatics from Cisco in 2019, having served as General Manager of Cisco Defense Orchestrator. Previously, Shawn served as Vice President of Engineering at CloudSwitch, which was purchased by Verizon in 2011. Prior to Cisco Shawn was the engineering leader of RSA Security and has held engineering leadership roles at Service Integrity and FleetBoston Financial.

"David has done a tremendous job creating market leading navigation technology that is globally used in numerous industries. He built a strong team and we are confident in Shawn's ability to grow the organization and meet its potential in the coming years," shared Ray Stata, founder of Analog Devices and Board Director at Humatics.

Trevor Zimmerman, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Blackhorn Ventures, adds: "Humatics continues to lead the market in precision location technology. The appointment of Shawn as the Chief Executive Officer empowers the organization to accelerate its market growth and to satisfy the increasing demand for UltraWideBand and microlocation technology."

Founded in 2015, Humatics is the world leader in precision location solutions for industry and mobility, providing precision, robustness, and availability unmatched by GPS. Humatics pioneered UltraWideband technology, which is now present in everything from mobile phones to next-generation mobility; the company holds the largest IP portfolio in the field. Humatics industrial-grade UWB systems have been proven in the New York City Subway system and are part of transit systems around the world. In 2019 Humatics announced the first millimeter accurate microlocation chip. The company's "MiLo" products provide millimeter precision in robotic, medical, and industrial applications.

