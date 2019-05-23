Humatics Named Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies 2019 by Gartner

WALTHAM, Mass., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humatics Corporation ( www.humatics.com ), the pioneer in microlocation products and software, today announced that it has been named a 2019 Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies by Gartner, Inc . Humatics' revolutionary microlocation technology is faster to deploy and more precise than other existing location-tracking technologies on the market to date. Companies along the entire supply chain are beginning to integrate Humatics 3D positioning into autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), cranes, trains and other vehicles requiring high precision for maximum safety, efficiency, and productivity.

"Humatics is honored to receive this recognition from Gartner," said David Mindell, CEO and Co-Founder of Humatics. "As a leader in the microlocation category, our mission is to revolutionize the way that people, robots and infrastructure interact through our centimeter-precise positioning technologies. We call this the Internet of Moving Things. In industrial environments like warehouses, precision equals performance - particularly in areas where humans and machines operate in the same space. This accolade represents a major milestone for Humatics, and showcases how microlocation technology drives real results and ROI for our customers in the supply chain and robotics industries."

Gartner's annual Cool Vendor research examines disruptive vendors that deliver rapid transformation projects, optimize the use of technology and solve challenges which have been around for a long time. The 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies report highlights several companies that are building the next generation of innovation, and offer unprecedented operations to exploit new business models in the supply chain industry. In addition to Humatics, the 2019 Cool Vendors list includes ReBOUND, Supply Chain Wizard, and Teknowlogi.

Gartner writes, "The up-and-coming supply chain technology vendors highlighted in this research demonstrate the importance companies now place on the ability to take advantage of more powerful, flexible and sophisticated intelligence built right into their supply chain applications. . . . Today, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) typically depend on laser-based or machine-vision-based locating. Alternatively, Humatics provides 3D positioning via its RF sensors that measure ranges and calculate coordinates, which are then fused with other inputs to direct the movements of both mobile robots and mounted robotic arms."



Gartner focused on two things when developing their Cool Vendor list: whether the highlighted solutions could support both the current and future needs of supply chain organizations and if the solutions provided advanced intelligence capabilities through technologies like AI or analytics.

Customers around the world use Humatics' microlocation technology, called the Humatics Spatial Intelligence Platform, to make autonomous mobile robots smarter and location-aware. Existing navigational systems such as magnetic tape and fiducial-based systems offer less flexibility than Humatics' technology and can limit the capabilities of these technologies in highly dynamic environments such as warehouses, ports, and manufacturing. The Humatics Spatial Intelligence Platform™ combines hardware, software and analytics to help high-value moving assets navigate more autonomously with seamless operation — both indoors and outdoors in all weather conditions in rapidly changing environments.

For more information on Humatics and to access the complete report, "Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Execution Technologies," visit https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3907074 .

About Humatics

Humatics is pioneering microlocation technology that is faster, more precise, and more affordable than any 3D positioning or location tracking technology on the market. Its breakthrough microlocation products and analytics software comprise the Humatics Spatial Intelligence Platform™ that is revolutionizing how people and machines locate, navigate, and collaborate in the connected world. With its extensible architecture and application programming interfaces (APIs), the Spatial Intelligence Platform powers a growing ecosystem of new position-based products and services with the promise to transform huge markets, including industrial automation, next-generation construction, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities. Humatics is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with an engineering center of excellence in Huntsville, Alabama. More information is available at www.humatics.com.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today, and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and objective resource for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries - across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size. To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit www.gartner.com .

