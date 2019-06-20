HumazeMD Creates Groundbreaking SaaS Based Solution That Organizes and Showcases High-Quality Aesthetic Before and After Photos

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most powerful sales tool an aesthetics provider has is their before and after photos, which provide the most effective method for providers to demonstrate the success of their treatments and past work. Atlanta-based HumazeMD, a SaaS based solution, equips practices with the technology necessary to organize and showcase these critical before and after photos. Through use of HumazeMD technology, providers and their staff have been able to improve efficiency during patient consultations, cross-sell more treatments, and promote their brands.

HumazeMD is seen as a photo resume for aesthetic practices. The web-based solution with its accompanying mobile app gathers, stores and protects thousands of before and after photos securely in the cloud. Customers leverage the service by uploading photos for aesthetic laser, injectable, dermatological, and plastic surgery procedures, making it easy for providers to browse through their database, filtering by skin type, age, gender, device and more. Providers present their outcomes to patients in a variety of ways including in-office consultations, on their custom URL HumazeMD profile and direct posts to social media. The latest HumazeMD release has been refreshed and newly launched as of June 2019.

Since its launch in 2018, HumazeMD's innovative platform has aggregated over 10,000 photos and related outcome information from aesthetic providers across the nation that specialize in services such as plastic surgery and dermatology.

"Before we partnered with HumazeMD, the consultation process with a patient or prospective patient often took longer than necessary. We simply were wasting too much time searching for before and after photos in imaging software databases and computer files which are slow and tied to a single location," said Dr. Mark Beaty at Beaty Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta. "By utilizing the HumazeMD application we've been able to not only speed up the consultation process, but also have converted more leads because of the consistency, mobility and accuracy of the digital database."

The aesthetics industry is growing and becoming more and more congested. In 2018 alone, Americans spent more than $16.5 billion on cosmetic treatments, ranging from laser hair removal to Botox.

"The competition is thick in aesthetics and every minute with a patient is valuable, both for the provider and the patient. We're proud to provide aesthetic practices with a complete solution that allows them to maximize every opportunity," says Drew Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer at HumazeMD. "We pride ourselves on creating a living breathing digital database that can be utilized as a provider's photo resume and help them better serve clients."

Most recently, HumazeMD has partnered with Cartessa Aesthetics, a company that sources leading aesthetic medical devices globally for U.S. dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic physicians, and medical spas. In addition to partnering with Cartessa to provide their customers with the HumazeMD technology, the firm will be attending their upcoming symposium, "The Changing Face of Aesthetics," which will take place on June 21-23 in New York City. The event features over seven leading industry experts that will provide clinical and practical insights into the latest aesthetic innovations and trends. During the symposium, attendees have the chance to win a 1-year HumazeMD subscription.

HumazeMD, a Treehouse Holdings portfolio company, is a SaaS based solution that enables providers to organize & showcase their before and after photos. Launched in 2018, the independently funded company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit https://www.humazemd.com/ . Download HumazeMD on the Apple App Store.

