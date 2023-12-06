HUMBLE & FUME INC. ANNOUNCES DELAY IN INTERIM FILINGS AND CEASE TRADE ORDER

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTC Pink: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), today announces that it was unable to file the following periodic disclosure documents (the "Interim Filings") by the filing deadline of November 29, 2023:

Interim unaudited Financial Statements for the three months ended September 30, 2023 ;

; Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 ; and

; and CEO and CFO certifications of the interim filings for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

By virtue of being unable to file the Interim Filings by the filing deadline, the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order ("CTO") against the Company.

The Company requires additional time to prepare the Interim Financials to ensure their thoroughness and accuracy in light of recent operational changes. The Corporation intends to remedy the default by filing the Interim Financials as soon as practicable.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to remedy its filing default and have the CTO lifted in a timely manner.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and a strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices.

