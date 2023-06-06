Humble & Fume Inc. Announces Partnership with EvoLife & LocalsOnly Concentrates, a Leading Cannabis Extraction and Product Innovator for state-wide Distribution & Sales

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories in North America, announced its partnership with EvoLife, manufacturer of the LocalsOnly Concentrate Brand of products. Through the agreement, Humble will be responsible for the exclusive distribution and sales of its entire catalog of existing and future products. This strategic partnership ensures that EvoLife's "LocalsOnly Concentrates" high-quality cannabis products will reach a wider audience and continue to meet the growing demand in the market.

"Humble & Fume is the perfect partner for us as we expand our distribution network," said Samuel Quinn, Vice-president of Communications at EvoLife Scientific. "Their expertise and industry presence will help us bring our premium products to more consumers, delivering the quality and value that EvoLife is known for."

The collaboration between EvoLife and Humble signifies a significant milestone for both companies and reinforces EvoLife's commitment to providing the highest quality and highest value products to its customers. "We are very excited to join forces with EvoLife to help enhance their market presence," said Humble CEO Jakob Ripshtein. "We believe our deep expertise in distribution and thoughtful retail activation will help EvoLife achieve its stated goal to solidify its position as a leader in cannabis extraction and product innovation."

"We are excited about the opportunities this alliance brings," added Quinn. "Together with Humble & Fume, we will continue to drive innovation in the industry and provide exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of cannabis consumers."

EvoLife Scientific, a privately held, licensed California cannabis extraction company, has experienced continued growth and profitability in the year 2023. As the Silicon Valley of Cannabis and possessing a unique and authentic heritage, Long Beach is home to EvoLife and its several brands, including the premier flagship brand LocalsOnly Concentrates, which has experienced 536% growth in the past year.

EvoLife's success can be attributed to its commitment to innovation and the development of proprietary technology. The company's Scientifically Enhanced Concentrate Recovery Technology (SECRe-T) is a breakthrough technology that maintains flavor, purity, and potency, setting EvoLife's products apart from its competitors.

LocalsOnly Concentrates, with its catalog of premium quality products such as premium concentrate, vape, infused pre-rolls, and premium selected flower, has quickly scaled to hundreds of cannabis retail stores throughout the state.

For inquiries or more information about EvoLife Scientific and its products, white labeling, and/or toll processing, please contact Samuel Quinn, Vice-president of Communications, web: evolifecalifornia.com tel: 1-888-750-0310.

ABOUT EVOLIFE

EvoLife is a cannabis manufacturer based out of Long Beach, California established in 2016 upon the passage of Proposition 64. EvoLife consists of a team of experts with cutting-edge techniques and innovative proprietary methods to increase value and production for businesses and customers. For more information on EvoLife and where to purchase, please visit www.evolifecalifornia.com.

ABOUT HUMBLE & FUME

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and a strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, the Company's plans for expansion into the United States including its distribution infrastructure, the Company's assessment of the cannabis market, and its position in it, in Canada and the United States and the State of California, the demand for cannabis in Canada and the United States and California and the expected results for brand partners of the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the potential impact on brands that engage Humble for distribution and/or sales agency and the future of the cannabis edibles industry in Canada and the United States and California including the anticipated ongoing consumer demand, are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur as described herein. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's disclosure available on its SEDAR profile (at www.sedar.com) for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company's business objectives and strategic plans including that marijuana is illegal under U.S. federal law and that enforcement of relevant laws is a significant risk.

