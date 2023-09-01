Humble & Fume Inc. Announces Transition to OTC Pink Sheets

Humble & Fume Inc.

01 Sep, 2023, 17:10 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTC Pink: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, is pleased to announce its decision to transition from the OTCQX platform to the OTC Pink Sheets, effective August 31, 2023.

Commencing on the aforementioned date, Humble's common shares will be traded under the new ticker symbol HUMBF on the OTC Pink Sheets.

Detailed financial disclosure and real-time quotes for the company will be available to U.S. investors through www.otcmarkets.com.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and a strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices.

