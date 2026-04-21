Humble Emerges from Stealth to Bring Autonomous Electric Haulers to Real-World Freight

With $24M in seed funding, the company is developing cabless freight platforms to lower costs, improve payload efficiency, and accelerate the shift to zero-emission logistics

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble today announced its emergence from stealth with a revolutionary new vehicle: a fully autonomous, cabless, electric hauler designed for cost-efficient freight transportation. The company also revealed it has raised $24 million in seed funding, led by Eclipse with additional participation by Energy Impact Partners and others.

The Humble Hauler is an entirely new take on the classic tractor-trailer combo, designed from the ground up with modern technology. This universal platform adapts to different cargo types and logistics environments like warehouses, railyards, and seaports, with the first vehicle built to move shipping containers. By removing the cab, the hauler is significantly lighter than a traditional Class 8 tractor and trailer, enabling a breadth of new logistics use cases.

The novel vehicle design allows for 360° coverage of its surroundings with camera, LiDAR, and radar, which allows for true dock-to-dock operation. The hauler is driven by cutting-edge vision-language-action (VLA) models that allow it to reason about the world and take the right action even in scenarios it's never experienced, dramatically improving safety and time to market. The Humble Hauler's electric powertrain protects it from volatile fuel costs and an increased maintenance burden, allowing for freight moves without human intervention, while helping meet sustainability targets.

In the U.S. alone, truck-based freight represents a $906 billion industry. Yet in spite of frequent driver shortages and supply chain fragmentation that plague even the most established shippers and logistics providers, autonomous trucking has yet to make meaningful commercial headway. Humble removes the last few obstacles to affordable, efficient AV freight movement, with the first Class 8 solution that can unload directly at the dock. The team is leveraging the most exciting advances in physical AI to add capacity and improve margins on even the most difficult routes.

"I have dedicated my career to building electric and autonomous vehicle technology," said Eyal Cohen, Humble's founder and CEO. "For the first time, freight can be fully automated all the way to the loading dock. We are making freight sustainable, safe and efficient in a way no one thought was possible. And we're doing it with an exceptional team of industry veterans and AV experts — our first vehicle was completed in just six months."

Cohen, a two-time entrepreneur whose career has spanned autonomous driving, electric vehicles, and logistics at companies like Apple, Uber, and Waabi, assembled Humble's founding team from a roster of talent from Tesla, Waymo, Cruise, and others that have driven major advances in physical AI.

With the completion of its first prototype in just under six months, the Humble team is partnering with market leaders in logistics and supply chain to begin autonomous testing and commercialization pilots. The funding will support continued development of next-generation vehicles, expand its autonomy stack, launch initial pilot deployments, and enable early manufacturing as the company works toward initial deployment on public roads.

"Humble is operating at an unprecedented pace," said Jiten Behl, Partner at Eclipse and Humble board member. "They understand that autonomous trucking isn't just a software problem — it requires a full-stack rethink across hardware, AI, and electrification. That integration is what unlocks speed to scale and a step-change reduction in the cost of moving freight."

The Humble team is focused heavily on ensuring safety and reliability from day one, with multiple safety fallbacks built into the autonomy system, including proprietary guardrails designed to manage risk in dynamic commercial environments. As they expand their fleet, Humble will meet the needs of a broader customer base with flexible vehicle configurations tailored to a number of industrial use cases.

To learn more about Humble, visit https://humblerobotics.ai.

About Humble

Humble makes fully autonomous, electric haulers designed for the most efficient, cost-effective commercial freight transportation. Humble's Class 8 vehicles are built from the ground up to handle complex logistics scenarios, blending vision-language-action (VLA) models and robust, lightweight hardware on a universal platform that supports multiple vehicle configurations. For more information, visit https://humblerobotics.ai.

About Eclipse

With ~$10B billion in regulatory assets under management, Eclipse invests in entrepreneurs building the next generation of companies in the physical economy. With deep operating experience across company-building at every stage from stealth to growth, Eclipse partners closely with founders to build and scale enduring companies in the industries that drive resilience, competitiveness, and security. For more information, visit www.eclipse.capital.

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SOURCE Humble