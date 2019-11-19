Humble Flower Debuts Elevated New Branding Following Indus Holdings, Inc. Acquisition

Humble Flower focused its third quarter efforts on rebranding the products' packaging and website to match the high-quality ingredients found within. Additional funds were allocated to establish a dedicated sales team and focus efforts on strategic retail partnerships, which has proven successful with the November roll-out of Humble Flower in select Anthropologie stores in California and Oregon.

"As a female-founded CBD and cannabis company, I was thrilled to find a female-led design company that understood the fine balance of re-creating our look to encompass a feminine touch with an elevated feel," says Thea Wayne, Founder of Humble Flower. "Our products are hand-crafted with the best all-natural vegan ingredients and it is important that our branding reflects the quality that can be found inside."

Humble Flower identified like-minded, female-founded design company, Edition, to create its updated, contemporary look. The new branding and packaging include white marble with gold debossing, rich emerald green accents, heavy frosted glass and an updated logo using a custom-made typeface appropriately named Humble Sans.

"Humble Flower's re-design is a reflection of the superior quality of their products, the exquisite taste of their clientele, and the refined vision of their founders," says Edition Founder, Katelyn Peterson. "By simplifying their system, we were able to elevate their key brand ingredients: bringing in premium materials, using specialized printing and production techniques, and creating fully-custom and unique brand elements. Their new brand is full of subtlety, nuance, and little moments of surprise and delight."

In addition to the new look, Humble Flower will continue to expand its audience with new retail partnerships. Its offerings are also available online at HumbleFlower.com and at select licensed California dispensaries such as Sweet Flower, The Pottery, Atrium, and Harborside. Pricing ranges from $75 for the Body Lotion to $90 for the Relief Balm.

ABOUT HUMBLE FLOWER:

Humble Flower is a female-owned and operated company founded in Humboldt County, California and now based in Los Angeles. Inspired by the many healing properties of cannabis, Humble Flower's founders are committed to providing the highest quality line of hemp-based CBD and cannabis-infused topical products. Humble Flower prides itself in using all-natural and ethically sourced ingredients, as well as recyclable packaging. The vegan, cruelty-free product line offers a variety of items that pack a powerful combination of THC and CBD, hydrating the skin while providing topical relief from pain, psoriasis, eczema, dry skin, and other ailments.

